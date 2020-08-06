5 WWE Superstars who can join Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to form a new Riott Squad

After weeks and weeks of teasing a reunion of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan finally confronted each other this past week on Monday Night RAW. During the Kevin Owens show, Ruby Riott spoke her heart out to Liv, before The IIconics interrupted the two. While KO tried to keep things under control, both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay went on to slap the former Universal Champion, which led to Liv and Ruby attacking The IIconics.

The match that followed between the two teams saw the two former members of the Riott squad defeat The IIconics. All signs point towards a reunion between the two and them sticking together for the near future. Now, the question is - will we get a full-fledged Riott Squad 2.0?

The original third member of the faction, Sarah Logan, was released by WWE in April 2020. With her announcing her pregnancy, there is no way she will come back and join these two. But can we see a new Superstar join hands with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to form a new Riott Squad? If yes, who?

Let's take a look at five possible contenders for the same. Be sure to comment down and let me know who do you think would fit the role the most?

#5 Tamina joins the Riott Squad

(Part 2/2) pic.twitter.com/eWnyN2HoNl — UNB! Pro Wrestling (@unbswrestling) June 8, 2020

I'll start the list with an unlikely but interesting contender, who could join Ruby and Liv and form a new Riott Squad - Tamina. Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy Snuka, Tamina has been with WWE for over a decade now. Unfortunately, during all these years, she has just been able to win one Championship - the 24/7 title.

While she is not one of the best in-ring workers in WWE, Tamina recently teased a massive new gimmick change in a video, where she was trapped in a straight jacket in a mental hospital. The video teaser looked chilling and scary, but it didn't make its way to the WWE TV, as WWE never officially allowed it. Tamina has since deleted the video, but you can check it in the tweet above.

Even though Tamina is part of SmackDown's roster, she hasn't been used in any capacity there and WWE can shift her over to RAW and let her join Liv and Ruby to form a new Riott Squad. They can use parts of the gimmick teased above for her new character, which would be really interesting!