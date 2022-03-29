5 WWE Superstars most favored to win Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 

It's that time of the year again when the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for WrestleMania to hit the floor. Fans will be able to witness Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

The battle royal was a mainstay on the Show of Shows for many years, but the company changed its position to SmackDown last year. The same will continue when the match takes place on WrestleMania SmackDown this week.

WWE has already announced 17 participants for the match, and fans may expect them to announce the rest of the entrants on the show itself. The general rule of probability doesn't work in pro wrestling, and some of these entrants would have a better chance at the trophy than others.

Our list will focus on those five names which may win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. The list only includes the announced wrestlers and not the surprise names who may enter the contest.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars most favored to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews

WWE @WWE @WWEApollo 's victory celebration on #RAW was short lived as EVERYONE was looking for momentum heading in to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at @WrestleMania .@WWEApollo's victory celebration on #RAW was short lived as EVERYONE was looking for momentum heading in to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at @WrestleMania! https://t.co/e2khQcSekh

Apollo Crews walked out as the Intercontinental Champion from last year's WrestleMania. He, unfortunately, did not receive a match for this year's event and would have to compete in the special episode of SmackDown.

Crews is an exceptionally talented superstar who is one push away from being a credible main eventer. His win at the show is highly possible as Commander Azeez might end up doing all the dirty work for him.

#4. Can Madcap Moss make Corbin happier by winning the trophy?

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss has been a critical figure in the Drew McIntyre-Happy Corbin feud and will be supporting the latter at WrestleMania. But before that, the young WWE Superstar would enter the ring in an attempt to win the Andre the Giant trophy.

Vince McMahon's company has high hopes for Moss, and this may be the right time to pull the trigger. He can stand tall in the battle royal, just like his mentor Corbin did in his WrestleMania debut.

#3. Finn Balor needs the victory

Finn Balor is the United States Champion

Surprisingly, Finn Balor will enter the battle royal despite being the United States Champion. He has not yet had a match announced for The Grandest Stage of Them All yet and would like to let out his frustration at SmackDown itself.

The inaugural Universal Champion has a considerable chance of emerging as the victor in the match. Moreover, Balor needs the victory to prove himself to be a strong champion moving forward.

#2. It won't be an easy task to throw Commander Azeez over the top rope

Commander Azeez

Commander Azeez will perhaps help Apollo Crews in the contest, but eventually, he is also a competitor. Fans would love to see the sight of these two superstars remain as the ultimate two contenders.

Even if this does not happen, Azeez has a chance to stay longer than his partner and will remain a legit threat to everyone else. Who better than a giant to win the Andre The Giant trophy?

#1. Can Priest unleash his inner Demon?

Damian Priest

The WWE Universe has had its eyes set on Damian Priest ever since he turned to the dark side a few weeks ago. However, in place of getting a singles match at WrestleMania, Priest would have to face off Balor in the multi-man battle royal.

So far, The Archer of Infamy has had an upper hand over The Prince, and he may continue to do so at WrestleMania SmackDown. The former WWE United States Champion has an almost equal chance of emerging triumphantly as that Azeez or Balor.

