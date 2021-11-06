5 Recently released WWE Superstars whose careers lasted less than a year 

Budget cuts have come thick and fast in WWE over the past two years. While there were several veterans in the company amongst the released stars, several others were unable to make any kind of impact.

Amongst the recent releases were a handful of athletes who were not given the chance to thrive in the business since they were released merely months after signing.

Interestingly, throughout WWE history there have been many superstars who have had famously short careers, with many released before they ever made their debut for the company.

The following list looks at just five recently released WWE Superstars whose careers at the company lasted less than a year.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie

Eva Marie was part of WWE for several years from 2013 through to her original release from the company back in 2017. After violating WWE's Wellness Policy in the summer of 2016, Marie was suspended from the company and failed to return before she was released a year later.

The former Total Divas star surprisingly returned to the company earlier this year after a four-year hiatus, but her second stint was much shorter.

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie Another day of filming in the books! 🎥🎬🔥 For some reason the energy on set for night scenes just hits different ⚡️⚡️ Another day of filming in the books! 🎥🎬🔥 For some reason the energy on set for night scenes just hits different ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/ys7v9bJ9Ji

Marie made her re-debut on RAW back in June when she was aligned with former NXT UK star Piper Niven. Piper was given the name Doudrop and the two women were then part of a storyline on the red brand for several months. Doudrop and Marie later went their separate ways after an interesting feud with Alexa Bliss, before Marie then became a solo wrestler on RAW.

After Eva Marie was attacked by Shayna Baszler on RAW back in September, the former star was written off TV so that she could start working on a movie project. Whilst on hiatus from the company, Eva was released from WWE alongside more than a dozen fellow wrestlers on November 4th.

Vignettes for Marie began airing in May 2021 before Marie made her debut the following month, this means that Marie's second stint in WWE only lasted around six months.

