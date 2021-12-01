5 WWE Superstars who changed their look following their release

WWE has released more than 100 Superstars over the past two years and many of these stars have gone on to work for fellow promotions.

Many of these stars are still around the business but are yet to decide what the future holds for them, or are still sitting out their 90-day non-compete clauses.

Others have decided to mark their release with a complete image change before deciding what is the best route moving forward.

The following list looks at just five recently released WWE Superstars who have changed up their look since leaving the company.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee

Ultra InstinctiveLee @RealKeithLee Here's a fun fact about me. I started getting white hair at 16 years of age! Personally, I like it. I wish it was all white.



Unfortunately, many don't understand science, and *only* associate it with age haha.





Keith Lee went through the wringer whilst he was employed by WWE but was able to make his return to TV a few short months ago. The former NXT Champion revealed in a tell-all video that he had almost died earlier this year from a freak medical condition before catching COVID.

After Lee was able to return to full health and make his in-ring return, WWE changed up his character and he became Keith "Bearcat" Lee for the first time.

Despite getting this character off to a great start, Lee was released from the company as part of the most recent talent cull at the beginning of last month.

Lee was released alongside his wife and fellow former NXT Superstar Mia Yim, but the couple are still yet to reveal what the future may hold. Lee has been active on social media since his departure and recently shared an interesting image where he revealed his real hair color.

Ultra InstinctiveLee @RealKeithLee With the events of this past week for my family, I can say that I am acutely aware that I lack my normal patience. Tolerance is minimal at best.





The former Champion noted that he started getting white hair at just 16 years old and it's something that he likes and wishes it could all be white.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not this is a look that Lee retains when he makes his wrestling return. It would be a fantastic way for him to stand out and all the WWE Universe to distinguish between this and his character from his WWE days.

