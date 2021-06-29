5 WWE Superstars who competed on behalf of another star to help them

The driving force behind almost every WWE Superstar is competition, beating the other stars on the roster and being able to call themselves champions of their respective divisions.

However, whilst we've seen countless examples of teammates, brothers and partners turning on each other to get one step closer to the top of the company, there are often times when WWE Superstars choose to do something for someone other than themselves in the ring.

These moments of selflessness are often part of an emotional story with a huge pay-off or they can be a great way to further the bond between stable-mates or tag teams. Usually, they lead to the Superstar who is wrestling on behalf of another winning that other wrestler an opportunity of some kind.

Let's take a look at five examples of WWE Superstars who have selflessly wrestled on behalf of someone else to help them.

#5. Riddle wrestled twice to try and earn Randy Orton a spot in WWE Money in The Bank

This week's RAW saw Riddle try to earn an opportunity for his RK-Bro partner Randy Orton after he had secured a spot in the Money in the Bank match last week, but inadvertently distracted The Viper to cost him a chance at his spot.

Randy Orton was supposed to face AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre to earn his own second chance spot in the Money in the Bank match, but for reasons outside of WWE's control he was unable to do so, and a battle royale was announced to determine Orton's replacement.

This led to Riddle pleading with WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to allow him in the Battle Royale to help earn Orton's place in the match, and they accepted. The Battle Royale came down to Damien Priest and Riddle and the King of Bros managed to pick up the win to face McIntyre and Styles later in the evening.

Riddle would've won the Triple Threat match too, after hitting Styles with an RKO, had Omos not pulled the other half of the RAW Tag Team Champions out of the ring to save him. This then allowed McIntyre to hit Riddle with a Claymore to win the final RAW spot in WWE's MITB.

This ultimately meant that Riddle failed to earn his best friend in the entire world a spot in the Money in the Bank, which is a shame!

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra