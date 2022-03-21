5 WWE Superstars who could confront The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker's legacy will be immortalized in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held a day before WrestleMania 38. Like every other year, the Hall of Famers in this year's class will expectedly appear on The Grandest Stage.

The Phenom deserves a special moment before retiring for good. Unfortunately, Taker didn't get that moment when he decided to hang up his boots in 2020.

He has had a special relationship with The Show of Shows, having the longest winning streak in the event's history. It's the perfect place for him to finally have his moment with the fans.

If he decides to give a brief speech, several people could confront him at the event. Here are five WWE Superstars who could confront The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38:

#5. Vince McMahon

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews The Undertaker Is Nervous Vince McMahon Will Prank Him During Hall Of Fame Induction dlvr.it/SLtSpf The Undertaker Is Nervous Vince McMahon Will Prank Him During Hall Of Fame Induction dlvr.it/SLtSpf https://t.co/3Zn5H9QpQV

The WWE Chairman confirmed he'd induct The Deadman into the Hall of Fame on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

For decades, the stars have been friends, and The Undertaker is Vince McMahon's greatest creation. Over the years, McMahon has developed a lot of respect for one of the most loyal employees he has ever had.

In WWE's The Last Ride documentary, McMahon got emotional when asked what The Phenom meant to him. He might confront him at WrestleMania to have one last goodbye hug in front of the audience.

This moment could lead to many members of the crowd breaking into tears. It could easily become one of the most memorable pro-wrestling moments in recent memory.

#4. Austin Theory

Theory seems like the guy who could confront The Phenom at WrestleMania 38.

Nowadays, when we think about Vince McMahon, Austin Theory comes to mind. The two have been working in interesting segments for months now.

While McMahon could pleasingly greet The Undertaker, his prodigy could do the opposite. Currently, Theory is getting booked as the possible face of WWE, and him confronting or assaulting a Hall of Famer will instantly make him a top-tier heel.

As far as The Deadman is concerned, he's one of the most loyal employees to ever step into the company. He wouldn't mind passing the torch to a bright star like Austin Theory.

#3. Paul Heyman

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Paul Heyman and Undertaker back in the day Paul Heyman and Undertaker back in the day https://t.co/RRgJIHASdc

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, on-screen WWE managers of all time. Most people appreciate his work alongside Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but some may not know he managed The Phenom during his time in WCW.

The stars were together for years and developed a mutual respect. Fans were even considering Heyman as the person to induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.

Paul Heyman has also been "the one behind the one in 21-1." He famously accompanied Brock Lesnar when they broke the famous 21-year Streak at WrestleMania.

These stars greeting each other at the Showcase of The Immortals will create a memorable moment for the fans in attendance.

#2. Roman Reigns

The Head of The Table has battled The Phenom on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest superstar in the wrestling business. He has held the Universal title for over 567 days, and his reign doesn't seem to end anytime soon.

He's also one of the only two stars to defeat The Phenom at WrestleMania. In the main event of WrestleMania 33, he put the Deadman down after multiple spears and Superman punches.

If The Undertaker's speech gets scheduled just before the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, The Tribal Chief could realistically cut the moment short by entering the ring sooner than expected.

He's a dominant heel, and this moment will help him gather real heat. It'll be yet another confirmation that WWE belongs to him now.

#1. Edge could confront The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

Edge's on-screen character has undergone a drastic change.

Edge has been one of the fiercest rivals of The Deadman. Both stole the show at WrestleMania 24, where Edge failed to defeat the streak.

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a completely different side of The Rated R Superstar. In his promo on a recent episode of RAW, Edge said he now thinks he can control everything that happens in the industry.

Assaulting The Phenom on The Grandest Stage of Them All is the perfect way to gather nuclear heat. It has been difficult for fans to hate Edge, and this act might do the trick.

He's also set to battle babyface AJ Styles, The Undertaker's last challenger on The Grandest Stage of them All. The Phenomenal One battling The Rated R Superstar to defend the honor of The Deadman makes perfect sense to keep the rivalry going for a while.

