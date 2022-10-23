5 WWE Superstars who could be controlling Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt cut another promo this week on SmackDown and the WWE Universe was introduced to Uncle Howdy. The new masked superstar leaked Wyatt's medical notes which showed that he had been part of a psychiatric evaluation and the reasons why.

Wyatt has been teasing a "circle" as well as a new stable since his return, but this week it seemed to all turn sour when he said:

"I'm going to do horrible things, but I will never feel sorry for them. I'm just a servant now, I go where the circle takes me."

Who is Wyatt a servant to? What is the circle? Someone in WWE has been in control of the star since his return and it could be anyone from the following list.

#5. WWE Creative Head Triple H

Triple H has been out with COVID over the past few weeks, but he doesn't need to be physically in the arena to ensure that the show goes on. He is one of the most powerful men in the business and was the one who pushed for Bray Wyatt to return.

Triple H can no longer actively compete following his recent cardiac event, which means that he could have found a new way to be the Cerebral Assassin, without having to actively wrestle. He would have access to Wyatt's medical records and could be using them to force him to do his bidding.

#4. Former star Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan is a former member of The Wyatt Family and one of the few stars who were considered family by Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Superstar has been teasing a return, but could have already been handed his new role.

In order to have personal documents and details about Wyatt's life, Uncle Howdy has to be someone who was as close as family to the former champion, and Rowan was at one time. It's unclear what their relationship is now, but if it did break down, then that could be the catalyst for the new character.

#3. Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Bo Dallas dressed as Bray Wyatt is a nice wink-wink moment Bo Dallas dressed as Bray Wyatt is a nice wink-wink moment https://t.co/DTx3y0tdw0

Another former WWE Superstar who has been touted to return as a part of Wyatt 6 is Bo Dallas. Wyatt's brother would have easy access to any of his records and is close enough to his brother to know his secrets.

The two men worked side by side in WWE, but while Dallas was successful in NXT, it was Wyatt who was successful on the main roster. Dallas could be jealous and be coming in the form of his latest enemy.

#2. Bray Wyatt himself

WWE @WWE



A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.



#SmackDown "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt. "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.#SmackDown https://t.co/eoRxM2kxem

Bray Wyatt has made it clear that he can portray more than one character at a time. He was The Fiend and Fun House Wyatt during his last run in the company and could reprise those roles.

Wyatt noted that he has always been his own worst enemy, and these could be the voices in his head trying to push him back onto the right path. Uncle Howdy could be someone that Wyatt has created to ensure that he faces the appropriate punishment for the crimes he believes he has committed or is about to commit.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Jamie: #EvaLution @JamieMoriarty13 It was obvious that Alexa and Bray weren't supposed to break up. They need to be put back together. Such a brilliant duo with tons of potential and a lot more stories to tell. 🖤 @AlexaBliss_WWE It was obvious that Alexa and Bray weren't supposed to break up. They need to be put back together. Such a brilliant duo with tons of potential and a lot more stories to tell. 🖤 @AlexaBliss_WWE https://t.co/TSFaC8IJBT

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Bray Wyatt's return. This could be by design since the former Women's Champion now has a new role to play. Wyatt once took over Bliss' mind and forced her to join him before she became too powerful alone.

If anyone in WWE has the power to control Bray Wyatt, it's Alexa Bliss. With Lilly by her side, it's unclear what Bliss is capable of. But she has shown before that she has power and was close enough to Wyatt to know the secrets he hides.

Who do you think is behind Uncle Howdy's mask? Have your say in the comments section below..

