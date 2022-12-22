5 WWE Superstars who could defeat Gunther

Since winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, Gunther has made the title mean more than it has in the past. Fans are now looking forward to his title defenses and are speculating who may be the superstar that eventually defeats him.

As 2023 begins, here are five potential challengers for Gunther who may be the most likely to defeat him. As always, only time will tell, but if 2023 is anything like 2022, fans will be in for some great Intercontinental Championship matches.

#1. Brock Lesnar

There are rumors circulating that Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in April. If that happens, Lesnar will likely be considered the favorite to win that match.

The question is how the match will be presented. If Lesnar were to dominate Gunther in a quick match, this would disappoint many fans and potentially undo the great work the creative team has done in building him up. A defeat in a competitive match would still be less than ideal but wouldn't be as damaging.

There is still time before WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see what direction the company goes in.

#2. WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently faced Gunther at a house show

AJ Styles recently faced Gunther at a house show in Rochester, Minnesota in a match that was widely applauded by fans. Footage from the match has circulated online and has caused some fans to urge the WWE creative team to book this match for TV sometime in 2023.

It has been a while since Styles was in a meaningful program with a chance to have another great singles run. A program with Gunther would be a good step in that direction.

#3. Braun Strowman

WWE has been teasing a feud between Gunther and Braun Strowman

Recently, WWE seems to have been building to a match or long-term feud between Gunther and Braun Strowman. The match will likely play out early in 2023, possibly at the Royal Rumble.

As an alternative, if the rumors turn out to be false and Brock Lesnar isn't booked to face Gunther at WrestleMania, this could very well be the match WWE goes with on the big stage.

#4. Butch

Butch and Gunther had some great matches during their time together in NXT UK. If the creative team decides to reignite that feud and bring it to the main roster, Butch will have as good a chance as any to take the title away from Gunther.

At the very least, the matches will be highly entertaining.

#5. Sheamus

Sheamus and Gunther had one of the more memorable matches of 2022

In September, the company presented Sheamus vs. Gunther at Clash at the Castle, and the match had many fans talking and wanting more. The creative team booked a rematch a couple of weeks later on SmackDown, but there is still enough juice in this feud that they could easily go back to it if they wanted to.

The good thing about this option is that WWE has slowly been building a rivalry and taking the talent on a journey together. If they run it back on the big stage, it will definitely have that "big match" feel.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes