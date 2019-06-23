5 WWE Superstars discovered in the most surprising of places

The Big Show has had an epic career inside and outside of WWE, but joined the wrestling world in a very unlikely manner.

WWE Superstars can come in all shapes and sizes, from huge towering monsters like the Big Show, to diminutive pint-size powerhouses like Alexa Bliss.

Over the years, the company has hosted a range of talents from various backgrounds, though every single person who joined came with the goal of being the next big Superstar.

For some, the journey to wrestling was relatively simple, with many stars like Bret 'Hitman' Hart and Eddie Guerrero practically born to be wrestlers due to their families.

For others, the road was long and arduous, though thankfully culminated in working for the biggest promotion in the entire world.

And then there are some Superstars, who got their biggest breaks from the most unlikely of methods.

Here are five WWE Superstars who were discovered in the most surprising of places.

#5 Ali: Policeman

Ali had a great start to his time on SmackDown Live, feuding with then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Though Ali may be riding high as one of SmackDown Live’s newest and brightest stars, things weren’t always so easy for the 33-year-old.

Long before joining the WWE in 2016, the Cruiserweight was busy tackling criminals on the streets of Chicago.

During an interview with ESPN, the SmackDown star revealed just how difficult this was, as he had to juggle shifts on the force with managing bookings on the indie scene.

After four years as a cop, Ali’s big break would come when Brazil’s Zumbi was forced to pull out of the Cruiserweight classic

Needing a replacement, Ali’s name came up, and the company were very impressed with his commitment to both his job and the tournament, choosing to sign him to a contract not long after.

