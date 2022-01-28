5 WWE Superstars who could eliminate Ronda Rousey if she enters the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

The wrestling community is abuzz with the speculation that Ronda Rousey, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet," is set to make a return to WWE for the first time since 2019.

PWInsider reported that "at least one WWE official flew after TV last week to California to meet with Rousey." They also noted that her makeup artist and stylist, Abraham Esparza, has been booked to appear at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Could this all mean that Ronda Rousey will be returning on January 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis? Time will tell, but it has certainly caught the attention of the WWE Universe, who are already predicting the next steps for Rousey's return.

Of course, the last time we saw the former UFC fighter in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 35. That night, she made history alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to become the first three women to ever main event WrestleMania with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles on the line.

Ahead of her departure, Ronda was looking to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, and On September 27, 2021, she gave birth to a girl named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne.

Ronda could enter the 30-Woman Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. However, if she were to enter, it would most certainly mean that she is in the picture for WrestleMania in April.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could eliminate Ronda Rousey if she enters the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Bianca Belair could eliminate Ronda Rousey from the Women's Royal Rumble match

The EST of WWE has been on a roll in the company since winning the Women's Rumble match last year. Her stock has risen significantly, and she has become one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey have never interacted in WWE. That could all change this Saturday if the former SmackDown Women's Champion sends the former UFC star over-the-top-rope.

The EST needs some direction for WrestleMania. Perhaps a feud with Ronda could be the direction she goes. Either way, it would make for a stunning moment if Bianca was to put an end to Rousey's triumphant comeback by eliminating her.

