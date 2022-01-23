5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten were released in 2021: Where are they now?

WWE released almost a hundred superstars in 2021 in order to maintain their budget following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had regular budget cuts which saw mass talent culls and meant that many of their biggest stars were released.

Whilst the likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Ruby Riott, Chelsea Green and numerous other stars have remained in the spotlight following their release, there are others who have dropped off the radar.

The following list looks at just five forgotten WWE Superstars that were released in 2021, and what they are doing now.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim - Streaming on Twitch (awaiting non-compete clause)

Mia Yim was seen as a hot prospect in the WWE Women's Division during her time in NXT. After making it clear that she wasn't a regular female wrestler and she was willing to put her body on the line to get what she wants, The HBIC was promoted to the main roster.

As part of RETRIBUTION, Yim was rarely able to wrestle and instead was relegated to being a valet whilst the rest of the group were in action. Under the ring name RECKONING, Yim was unable to continue the character she had created in NXT, but when the group split, this was considered to be her second chance.

The former NXT Superstar failed to appear on-screen following RETRIBUTION's split in March 2021 and was later released alongside a number of other superstars, including her husband Keith Lee.

Like many other former superstars, Yim has become a popular figure on Twitch since her release. It's noted on her Instagram account that she is also an aspiring voice actress.

Yim's 90-day non-compete clause with WWE will end on February 2nd following her release on November 4th, which means that The HBIC will finally be able to step back into the business and move forward with the company of her choice.

Her husband Keith Lee's clause also expires at the same time, so the couple will be looking to take "Yimitless" worldwide once again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun