5 WWE Superstars who could get a new lease of life on 205 Live

205 Live has been one of WWE's consistently great shows for a number of years now, with the purple brand often delivering the best in-ring work out of all the other shows, like RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

It's also been one of WWE's best pipelines in terms of creating stars that can then transition from developmental to WWE's main roster shows, RAW or SmackDown, with Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and the recently released Buddy Murphy just a few of the purple brand's stars who enjoyed a spotlight on the main roster.

However, WWE's cruiserweight division currently only consists of four superstars as the purple brand was gutted by a set of recent talent releases that saw Curt Stallion, August Grey, The Bollywood Boyz, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari leave the company.

This presents WWE with a unique opportunity though, as they can now kill two birds with one stone. They can replenish the Cruiserweight Division with stars from the main roster that are under 205 Live, and in doing so, they can give some of their underutilized stars more of a spotlight.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could get a new lease of life on 205 Live

#5. Former WWE Universal and NXT Champion Finn Balor

A lot of people believe that Finn Balor is on his way back to WWE's main roster after seemingly completing his spell in NXT by dropping the NXT title to Karrion Kross.

Finn Balor hasn't wrestled since that match took place in May which also suggests that WWE are biding their time before they bring their first ever Universal Title Champion back into the fold.

But what if they continued Balor's 'journeyman' thing that he's got going on at the moment and had him make his always eagerly anticipated return to the ring take place for 205 Live.

Balor is under 205lbs falling at 190lbs so he certainly fits the weight criteria. He's also one of the most exciting in-ring talents that WWE has and the creative freedom and low-pressure environment of 205 Live will allow him to put on some bangers.

I'd love to see Balor add the NXT Cruiserweight Championship to his growing list of WWE accolades before he returns to his rightful place on the main roster in WWE's main event world title picture.

