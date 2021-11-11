5 WWE Superstars who got physical with Vince McMahon on-screen

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been playing his on-screen character, Mr. McMahon, since the mid-nineties. Back in the day, he even competed in a handful of matches.

As the years have gone by, Vince has gotten older, and his physicality on-screen has reduced. But there have been instances over recent years where WWE superstars have gotten physical with him.

That being said, let's take a look at WWE Superstars, who got physical with Vince McMahon on-screen.

#5 Kevin Owens headbutted Vince McMahon on WWE SmackDown

During Kevin Owens' feud with Shane McMahon in 2017, he got into a heated exchange with Vince McMahon. On the September 21 episode of SmackDown, the latter appeared to announce that both would face each other inside Hell in a Cell at the eponymous pay-per-view.

Kevin Owens extended his hand to shake Vince's hand, but the former NXT Champion planted McMahon on the canvas with a headbutt as Vince went in. The attack left Vince bloodied as he was further attacked.

Tom Campbell @TomCampbell So that headbutt last night on #SDLive ...was Vince McMahon meant to bleed? I hope for Kevin Owens sake he was! So that headbutt last night on #SDLive...was Vince McMahon meant to bleed? I hope for Kevin Owens sake he was! https://t.co/qmvC9uEdKK

Behind the scenes, Vince told Kevin Owens not to hold back the headbutt to make it look as authentic as possible. He said CBS In This Corner podcast about the segment:

"I’ve said this before, to my relatives and friends, but there are moments in my WWE career: winning the Universal title, my debut in NXT, my debut on Raw. Winning the Intercontinental title was a huge deal for me, but being in the ring with Vince McMahon and giving him the worst beating he has probably ever taken outside of a wrestling match, but besides receiving the type of reaction when he went bell to bell with somebody, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody beat Vince McMahon to a pulp like how I beat him, but it was special. It was something that will stay with me for a very long time. When I look back on my accolades and the things I had accomplished, when it is all set and done it’ll be on the top of the list for sure," Kevin Owens said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

It most certainly intensified the feud between Owens and Shane. All credit to Vince McMahon, at age 72, for allowing Owens to go all-in with his headbutt for the segment.

