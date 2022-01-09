5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - New No.1 contender for WWE Title, Tag Team Champions reclaim their dominance

This week's RAW and SmackDown were the fallout from WWE Day 1. It also started the build to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 29.

The newsworthy New Year spectacular saw Brock Lesnar become the brand new WWE Champion. Lesnar was entered into the WWE Title multi-man match following Roman Reigns testing positive for Covid-19. The Beast Incarnate was due to challenge for the Universal Championship.

Day 1 also saw Becky Lynch, The Uso's and RK-Bro retain their respective championships. Edge also picked up a victory over The Miz with an assist from his wife Beth Phoenix.

Drew McIntyre also claimed a win over Madcap Moss, but following a post-match backstage attack, it was revealed the Scotsman would need to undergo tests for an injury. Sasha Banks was also ruled out for 6-8 weeks following sustaining an injury at a WWE live event.

In the midst of all this, a number of superstars - and even one celebrity - made an impression this week. Let's look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5 Bobby Lashley became the No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley stood tall at the end of WWE RAW, knowing his career was about to change. After years and years of waiting, he will finally get a dream match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Ever since Lashley's pro-wrestling debut in 2005, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for this match. Of course, a number of circumstances didn't allow it to happen. But almost 17 years later, it will finally happen.

Lashley headed into WWE RAW with three challengers standing in his way: Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. They competed in a Fatal 4-Way match to crown a new No.1 contender for Lesnar's newly won championship.

It was Lashley who prevailed, delivering a devastating spear to Kevin Owens to earn his shot. It's great to see The All Mighty in a big match situation once again.

Gone are the days of him being involved in a hopeless love triangle on television. Bobby Lashley can now look forward to one of the biggest matches of his career in just a few weeks time.

