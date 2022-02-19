5 WWE Superstars who could induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame

The Undertaker will take his place among wrestling's elite in April after being announced as the headliner for this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

The Deadman retired from in-ring competition in the summer of 2020 after more than three decades in the business. Easily one of the most recognizable names in wrestling, The Undertaker's career has eclipsed all who came before it, and it's almost a certainty that the likes of The Phenom will never be seen again.

The seven-time world champion has made many close friends in the wrestling business over the years, which means that there are several potential candidates to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

The following list looks at just five potential WWE Superstars who could induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Mick Foley could be the man chosen to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley is already a WWE Hall of Famer and has been on hand for several returns to the company in the past.

The Hardcore Legend has The Deadman to thank for some of the most iconic moments in his career, including their epic Hell in a Cell match back in 1998. Foley still bears the scars from this encounter, and it was the match that propelled both men to become household names.

Foley was one of Undertaker's best-known rivals. The two were among the top stars in WWE during the fabled Attitude Era and have shared some interesting moments together both inside and outside the ring.

Foley and The Undertaker have remained friends in real life, and it's clear that the former Champion will have some incredible stories to share with the WWE Universe if he is the man to induct him.

Of course, there is a long list of stars who could be the ones to welcome The Deadman into the Hall of Fame, but given the history between the two men, it's hard to rule Foley out as a potential candidate.

Edited by Jacob Terrell