5 WWE Superstars who were inducted into the Hall of Fame before they retired 

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame recently saw another crop of deserving talent take their place amongst the elite of wrestling.

This year's Hall of Fame was different from the previous years since the company made the decision to induct two classes at once given last year's COVID-19 restrictions surrounding WrestleMania week.

Over the years, some of WWE's biggest names from the past and present have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That has also included a handful of stars who were yet to retire.

Whilst this is rare, there are several WWE stars from recent years who were added to the Hall of Fame before they were able to hang up their wrestling boots. That being said, there have been several others who have come out of retirement since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The following list looks at just five WWE stars who had not officially retired from the business when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Former WWE Superstar X-Pac

X-Pac is perhaps one of the most overlooked WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era. Yet, the former D-Generation X star has been inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions.

X-Pac went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and Chyna. The star then made history by becoming the first WWE star to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice in two years when he was announced as a member of NWO in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to cancel the Hall of Fame ceremony for 2020 but X-Pac, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall recently took their place in their class as part of the 2021 ceremony instead.

It's interesting that X-Pac initially joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, months before he retired from the business. As part of WrestleMania weekend, following the ceremony, X-Pac wrestled for WWE as part of Axxess before announcing in July that he was hanging up his wrestling boots.

X-Pac did announce that he would still be open to returning for one-off matches for WWE in the future if needed.

