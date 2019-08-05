×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars inspired by movie characters

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
142   //    05 Aug 2019, 15:52 IST

Bliss took inspiration from DC Comics character Harley Quinn when she joined the main roster in 2016.
Bliss took inspiration from DC Comics character Harley Quinn when she joined the main roster in 2016.

With the new film 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' making a big splash at the box office, it's clear that there is a crossover between WWE and the world of cinema.

The new film that stars former WWE Champions The Rock and Roman Reigns, isn't the first time that the world of wrestling and film have linked, as there's been plenty of Superstars who have made the leap to the big screen.

But what about the other way around? What about movie characters coming to WWE, at least in the form of inspiration.

These Superstars have had varying degrees of success, but all took inspiration by movie characters.

Here are five WWE Superstars whose characters were inspired by what they saw on the big screen.

#5: Razor Ramon (Scarface)

Ramon's attire, cadence, mannerisms and attitudes were all borrowed from the legendary gangster.
Ramon's attire, cadence, mannerisms and attitudes were all borrowed from the legendary gangster.

If you haven't seen the 1984 film 'Scarface', it's definitely one worth checking out. Al Pacino's performance as gangster Tony Montana has since become one of the greatest performances in cinema history, and influenced a young Scott Hall when he came to the World Wrestling Federation. Mimicking Montana's cadence and charisma, Hall's segments as Razor Ramon were clearly a spin on the gangster and established him as a credible star.

At the start, Razor Ramon was introduced as a heel and found instant success with this gimmick. Fans didn’t even care it was ripping off Scarface, since the entertainment value made it worth watching. Razor eventually turned face, since fans fell in love with the character quickly. Capturing the Intercontinental title on four occasions, Ramon would have an epic career before the bad guy took his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Sting Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars inspired by Comic Book characters
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who rocked pop culture inspired wrestling attires
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars whose ring attire has been inspired by fictional characters
RELATED STORY
5 wrestling characters that were reportedly inspired by movies
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 movie characters that would make great WWE wrestlers
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars and storylines that were inspired by Game of Thrones
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who you forgot were once Paul Heyman guys 
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were inspired by famous musicians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us