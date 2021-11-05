5 WWE Superstars who were intentionally injured before matches

WWE superstars prepare and get primed for matches that they are scheduled in. They train all week to be in peak condition for when it is their turn to put on a showcase for the WWE Universe.

In some very rare instances, WWE has booked superstars to be intentionally injured and taken out of matches. Usually this is done, as they have something else planned that would aid with current storylines. For the superstars involved, they just end up being a small part of the jigsaw.

That being said, let's take a look at five superstars who were intentionally injured before matches.

#5. Sabu was taken out of the ECW Title Elimination Chamber at WWE's ECW December to Dismember

ECW legend Sabu was booked for a huge ECW Championship Elimination Chamber match. The match took place at the infamous December to Dismember pay-per-view in December 2006. The event, overall, is considered one of the worst pay-per-views ever produced.

For Sabu, he was placed against CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Test, The Big Show and eventual winner Bobby Lashley. Prior to the match, backstage, Sabu was taken out and considered unable to compete in the match. He was replaced by Hardcore Holly.

The fans in attendance responded very negatively to the segment and began to chant "bulls**t!" The WWE Universe had already grown tired of the show, and this particular moment just added salt to the wound.

Paul Heyman, who was responsible for assisting with booking for the brand, was relieved of his duties after the event. He clashed with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about the direction the show should have gone in. Paul had pleaded for Sabu to be in the match, because it suited his style.

Paul Heyman also did not agree with Bobby Lashley being the winner of the match:

"I thought the undercard was horrible. He believed that the design of the show itself was meaningless. I felt that the design of the entire show, the appearance of the event was a disappointment. I also believed that we weren't doing any favors for Bobby Lashley for the way he was going to win the title. Lashley winning the title, especially if you eliminate RVD and CM Punk so early in the fight, it was bypassing Van Dam and CM Punk. Van Dam was the nostalgic favorite, Punk was the guy that all the people supported and wanted to see steal the victory." Paul Heyman said (h/t Super Luchas)

It was a sour night all round, and one that the WWE Universe were happy to forget, and also Sabu.

