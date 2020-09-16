5 WWE stars AJ Styles could recruit if he reforms The OC

Not only has AJ Styles shared the squared circle with some of the best wrestlers on planet earth, but The Phenomenal One has also associated himself with some of the greatest factions.

A former member of The Angle Alliance, Fortune and La Legion Extranjera, AJ Styles was arguably most popular for his time as a member of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Before signing with WWE in 2016, AJ Styles competed in The Land of the Rising Sun for two years. As much as he hates to call himself the "leader" of Bullet Club, there is no doubt Styles was clearly the front-runner of the group during his span in NJPW.

After he arrived in WWE, AJ Styles was keen on forming his very own version of Bullet Club. Together with former stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who were also picked up by WWE at the same time, the trio came up with the concept of The Club.

Throughout its course, The Club, later known as The OC, had its fair share of ups and downs. During their final run in the company, the trio of Styles, Anderson and Gallows all held championship gold while representing the only club that mattered.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to let go of some of their biggest names from the roster. By mid-April, merely a few days after headlining Night One of WrestleMania 36, the duo of Anderson and Gallows were released.

Hence, The Club was brought to an end and while AJ Styles is currently enjoying a solo run on SmackDown, he remains open to the concept of forming a newer version of the group.

During one of his latest Twitch streams, AJ Styles mentioned that he would put both Finn Balor and Adam Cole in his WWE version of the Bullet Club. But, with Anderson and Gallows not being in WWE anymore, it remains tough for the former WWE Champion to throw in any other Superstars into the mix.

Advertisement

This articl3 has listed the five WWE Superstars whom AJ Styles could align himself with if he creates a newer version of The Club. Without any further ado, let's get to it.

#5. Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott aligns with AJ Styles as the group's Cruiserweight

"Swerve" Scott could literally pull-off a swerve and turn heel for AJ Styles

Isiah Scott is undoubtedly an outstanding wrestler and one of the best in WWE at the moment. Currently, Scott is enjoying a run in NXT and is also gunning for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship amidst a feud against Santos Escobar.

On the main roster though, it could be a different story for the former Shane Strickland. Throughout the past few years, the WWE Universe has seen several top talented cruiserweight stars struggle on the main roster. Even to date, the likes of Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Humberto Carrillo haven't exactly found the success they were hoping for in the company.

With that being said, it could be a different scenario for Isaiah Scott. Aligning himself with AJ Styles would be beneficial for the former and Scott could find his rhythm in a similar manner Cedric Alexander did with The Hurt Business.