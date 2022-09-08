5 More WWE Superstars who could join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Bloodline is growing stronger, and WWE has been put on notice! With the recent addition of Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns has built an army that will stop at nothing to help him keep his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many fans would say that adding more members to the group may dilute the faction. While this may be true to some extent, it seems WWE is open to adding at least one or two more members to the faction's ranks.

Today, we will look at five more WWE Superstars who could join Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

#5. WWE's Monster Among Men could join hands with Reigns

"The Monster Among Men" is back! Braun would be a welcomed addition to The Bloodline

Braun Strowman is a force to be reckoned with after making his return to WWE on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He interrupted a Fatal Four Way tag match as he destroyed everyone and everything in sight.

Strowman has the size, power, and speed to get the job done on his own, or in a group. He has a proven track record as the 'muscle' behind The Wyatt Family.

While this entry is a bit unlikely to happen, it would make for interesting television to see The Monster Among Men side with The Bloodline. The faction would truly be unstoppable.

It could also lead to an eventual face turn for the former Universal Champion and a feud with The Tribal Chief.

#4. Mustafa Ali could be part of the faction

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "My son got a WWE ring and I'm seeing him play with my action figures in the ring. Part of me loved it & part of me was like, 'that's not enough.' I need more.



I need championships hanging on the wall. I need to have Hall of Fame stats, I need to be on more PPVs”



- Mustafa Ali “My son got a WWE ring and I'm seeing him play with my action figures in the ring. Part of me loved it & part of me was like, 'that's not enough.' I need more.I need championships hanging on the wall. I need to have Hall of Fame stats, I need to be on more PPVs”- Mustafa Ali https://t.co/QPDHcZtJ6h

Mustafa Ali made his comeback on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38. His last notable match was against Austin Theory at Hell in a Cell for the United States Championship, where he was defeated by the 25-year-old.

It can be argued that the high-flying star has been underutilized on the main roster. Wrestling mostly in Main Event, Ali has rarely been seen as a top star in the company. If things were to change, he would be a welcome addition to The Bloodline and would fit right in with The Usos. Ali is quick on his feet and can be deadly with his moveset.

This would open the doors for him to obtain the United States or Intercontinental Title with ease if he had The Bloodline watching his back.

#3. Reggie

Could Reggie make a surprise return as part of The Bloodline?

Point blank: Reggie would be a perfect fit for The Bloodline. The reason I say this is because he was given a silly 24/7 Championship angle to work with (Dana Brooke's relationship). The angle was entertaining at times but it’s sad to see all that athleticism go to waste.

Reggie was never given a serious run in WWE and was showcased as a comedy act. Given his skills as a trained acrobat, he can be utilized in ways that would be beneficial to The Bloodline. He could make a serious run for the Intercontinental or United States Championship, bringing the mid-card gold to the group.

I mentioned above how Mustafa Ali would fit in with the group and could team up with The Usos. Reggie is another one that fits into that same mold. I hope we see him shine in a brighter light than what has been given to him in the past.

#2 – Tamina

t- FAN account @allredsupremaci In your opinion, does Tamina deserve to be in the hall of fame? In your opinion, does Tamina deserve to be in the hall of fame? https://t.co/asccpQoKI3

Tamina would be an obvious choice for the group and I’m surprised WWE hasn’t placed her in The Bloodline (yet). Outside of her relation to Roman Reigns' family (through marriage), her power and toughness would make her the unstoppable female of the group.

Tamina has never held a singles championship in her career. She has been part of the company since 2010 and it’s about time she receives at least one solid title run.

Perhaps being part of The Bloodline could give her the extra boost needed to make that dream into a reality.

#1 – Naomi

Naomi, the wife of Jimmy Uso, would make a perfect transition to The Bloodline

Naomi is another superstar that should be part of The Bloodline. Due to her marriage to Jimmy Uso, you would think the creative team would find a way to put her in the group.

Outside of her marriage to Jimmy, if Naomi joined The Bloodline, we could see a new killer instinct that we haven’t seen before. Interfering in matches to help her husband by any means necessary.

Naomi could be introduced as a member to The Bloodline quite easily due to her recent fallout with the company. If Naomi were to return to WWE, she could use those bitter feelings toward the company as a secondary reason to align herself with the group.

Another run as a SmackDown or Raw Women's Champion would be in the cards for Naomi as a member of The Bloodline. She could have a Roman Reigns-type run with the Women's title if given the right angle and backing from WWE's creative team.

