5 other WWE Superstars who could join Ronda Rousey after Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler appear to be on a mission to take over WWE SmackDown.

Ronda captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. After becoming champion, Ronda rekindled her old friendship with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand.

Listed below are five superstars that could potentially join Ronda Rousey's faction on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Natalya

Natalya recently lost to Shayna Baszler on SmackDown and didn't put up much of a fight. The Queen of Spades was able to escape the Sharpshooter with ease and applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya in the middle of the ring.

The 40-year-old refused to quit but ultimately passed out to lose the match. After the bell, Ronda instructed Baszler to knee Natalya in the face and she obliged. There is an old saying, "If you can't beat them, join them," and that is something Natalya should seriously consider at the moment.

#4. Doudrop

Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven, hasn't been seen since the September 6th edition of WWE NXT when she teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. to defeat Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Nikki has since arrived back on RAW and abandoned her superhero gimmick. It would be great to see Piper Niven join Ronda's faction on the blue brand with a new look and attitude to reboot her main roster career.

#3. Jessamyn Duke

Jessamyn Duke is a friend of Ronda Rousey's and a former WWE Superstar. She worked as a full-time content creator for WWE and Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel during her time with the promotion.

Duke debuted on the main roster in the short-lived RAW Underground segment before being released in May 2021. Jessamyn had an MMA career before joining the company and would be a welcome addition to Ronda's faction in an enforcer role.

#2. Xia Li

Xia Li made a rare appearance on the latest WWE SmackDown during a backstage segment. Emma made her return to the company last week and answered Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge.

Emma gave it everything she had, but it was not enough and Ronda Rousey retained the SmackDown Women's Championship. The 33-year-old was interviewed this week on the blue brand, but Xia quickly interrupted.

Li claimed that all Emma proved was that she was weak in her loss to the SmackDown Women's Champion. If Xia Li can defeat Emma as well in the weeks ahead, perhaps Rousey would consider asking her to be part of the group with Shayna Baszler.

#1. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the same faction sounds ridiculous, but the two superstars have shared similar thoughts about the fans.

The Queen routinely scolds the crowd for not recognizing her greatness and Rousey has turned against the WWE Universe as well. Flair lost to Ronda in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year.

Flair will likely want to battle Rousey when she returns, but there is always a chance Charlotte has developed a newfound respect for the champion during her time away from the company. It will be interesting to see if any superstars join the faction with Survivor Series: WarGames just around the corner.

