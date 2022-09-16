5 WWE Superstars who joined Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** Club and 4 who almost did 

WWE has had its fair share of outrageous and bizarre storylines. While the likes of Stone Cold vs. Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant and more have gone down as some of the best storylines in the company's history, several others have left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

One such infamous storyline was Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** Club. As the name suggests, the notorious club was founded by Vince McMahon for superstars to either show their loyalty and allegiance towards him or to punish those who landed in his bad books.

The former chairman of WWE forced its talents to kiss his rear in front of a live audience. While several superstars fell victim to Vince McMahon's powerplay, there were a lucky few who managed to escape the humiliation.

In this piece, we take a look at five superstars who joined the ill-famed club and four who almost did.

#9. William Regal becomes the first member to join Mr. McMahon's Kiss My A** Club on WWE RAW

William Regal was the first member of the Kiss My A** Club

On November 19th, 2001 edition of Monday Night RAW, William Regal became the first member of Mr. McMahon's Kiss My A** Club.

For those unaware, Regal was a member of The Alliance (AKA The Coalition) during the Invasion storyline. However, the stable was disbanded in November 2001 following a loss at the hands of Team WWF at Survivor Series.

While several of its members lost their jobs, Vince McMahon ordered William Regal to kiss his rear to keep his job. In what has now been dubbed one of the most bizarre segments of all time, Regal kissed McMahon's backside to become the first member of the club.

#8. Trish Stratus' narrow escape

Trish Stratus escaped humiliation thanks to The Rock

On the November 29, 2001, episode of SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced that he will be introducing the next member of Mr. McMahon's Kiss My A** Club on the night.

The former Chairman of the company then went on to remind Trish Stratus of how she smacked him in the face at WrestleMania, revealing her as the next member of the infamous club.

In what made many uncomfortable, Trish Stratus was forced to get down on her knees by Vince. But before he could have his way, The Rock interfered to make the save.

The People's Champion humiliated McMahon before delivering a devastating People's Elbow.

#7. #6. Stone Cold avoids the membership; Jim Ross gets humiliated

On November 26, 2001 episode of RAW, Vince McMahon announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin was next to join the Kiss My A** Club. However, it didn't turn out too well for the then-CEO and Chairman of the company.

The segment saw Austin go down on his knees only to low blow the boss. The former WWE Champion then went on to beat the living daylights out of Vince with a rubber belt before Kurt Angle and The Alliance showed up to make the save.

Amidst all the chaos, Vince McMahon found Jim Ross laughing hysterically. This resulted in an infuriated McMahon ordering JR to join the club.

While The Undertaker interfered in the proceedings, he turned on Ross as the WWE Commentator became the second member to join Mr. McMahon's club.

#5 & #4. Marty Jannetty refuses to give in; Shawn Michaels becomes the third member of the club

Shawn Michaels was the third to join the club

On the February 27, 2006 episode of WWE RAW, Vince McMahon ordered Marty Jannetty to kiss his backside in exchange for a job. The latter refused to give in to McMahon's powerplay and took on the Master's Lock challenge - an alternate method to earn a livelihood.

Following this, Vince low-blowed Jannetty. This resulted in Shawn Michaels showing up to make the save.

However, The Heartbreak Kid was laid out with a chair shot courtesy of Shane McMahon. An unconscious Michaels was then made to join Mr McMahon's club by Shane O’Mac.

#3. Hornswoggle is too smart for his own good

Hornswoggle tried to evade the embarrassment by biting Vince's a**

The April 2, 2008 edition of RAW saw Vince McMahon order his illegitimate son Hornswoggle to show his loyalty and respect for him by becoming a member of the Kiss My A** Club.

While the former Chairman of WWE was interrupted by Finlay, Vince warned him that he would be the next to join the club if wasn't careful.

In an act of defiance, Hornswoggle bit Vince's buttocks before escaping the ring. However, given that his lips had touched Vince's rear side, Hornswoggle was declared a member of the Kiss My A** Club.

#2. Mick Foley joins the club

Foley joined the club to save Melina from humiliation

The August 21st, 2006 edition of WWE RAW saw Mick Foley follow in the footsteps of William Regal to willingly join Mr McMahon's Kiss My A** Club.

While Vince had ordered Melina to join the club to save her job, Mick Foley stepped in to save the A-List Diva from humiliation. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Melina turned on Foley moments later.

The Barracuda low-blowed Foley before he was fired from the company. On another note, Mick Foley's induction into the club was surely one of the most shocking moments.

#1. Triple H refuses to bow down

Triple H almost joined the club

On June 5, 2006, Vince wanted Triple H to prove that he was the locker room leader by becoming the next member of the Kiss My A** Club.

The former Chairman of WWE ordered The Game to kiss his a** to prove his loyalty. However, this didn't turn out too well for Vince.

Vince had his son Shane McMahon lace Triple H's water to make him faint during the segment. However, little did he know that The Game had managed to switch the bottles. This resulted in Shane O'Mac collapsing as HHH laid out Vince with a devastating pedigree.

