5 WWE Superstars who kicked out of Brock Lesnar's F-5 and Randy Orton's RKO

Brock Lesnar’s F-5 and Randy Orton’s RKO are widely considered to be the two most devastating finishers in WWE.

Nowadays, it is not uncommon for Superstars to kick out of finishers on a regular basis. The Miz, for example, often fails to defeat his opponents with the Skull Crushing Finale, while Bayley’s Bayley-to-Belly and John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment are nowhere near as reliable as they once were.

Other finishers, such as Baron Corbin’s End of Days and Drew McIntyre’s Claymore, have been protected extremely well over the last few years, and the same can be said for Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton’s go-to moves.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who have been able to kick out of both Brock Lesnar’s F-5 and Randy Orton’s RKO.

Disclaimer: Seth Rollins’ name is often mentioned when fans discuss certain Superstars’ ability to kick out of the F-5, but he has never actually kicked out of Brock Lesnar's move. He received an F-5 at SummerSlam 2019 but Brock Lesnar did not try to pin him.

#5 John Cena kicked out of Brock Lesnar’s F-5

Following John Cena’s loss against The Rock at WrestleMania 28, he picked up a statement-making victory over the returning Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2012.

The match featured a spot where Brock Lesnar attempted his trusty F-5 on Cena, who collided with referee Charles Robinson before landing awkwardly on the ring canvas.

With Robinson unable to count the pinfall, a whole 10 seconds went by before replacement referee John Cone could begin counting. Cena then kicked out at a two-count, but Brock Lesnar would have won the match if Cone had arrived a few seconds earlier.

At SummerSlam 2014, Cena kicked out of another F-5 at the start of his match against Brock Lesnar (0:30 mark in the video above). The Beast had the last laugh, though, as he hit 16 suplexes before defeating Cena in one of the most dominant performances of his WWE career.

John Cena kicked out of Randy Orton’s RKO

John Cena and Randy Orton have faced each other over 100 times at live events, while they have also gone one-on-one in 22 televised matches throughout their WWE careers.

Given the number of times that they have crossed paths, it is no surprise that Cena has kicked out of the RKO on multiple occasions, including at Hell in a Cell 2009, Royal Rumble 2014 and Hell in a Cell 2014.