WATCH: Leaders who were kicked out from their own factions | WWE, NJPW

Factions have been around in WWE as far as memory goes. Superstars teaming up for common motives is something fans have been watching for years. While being a part of a stable sounds like a great deal of security, it also has its cons.

One must stay ready for any unprecedented attack from inside the group. Fans have seen numerous surprising instances of a stable turning on its members. However, the shock and drama unfold when the leader of the group gets kicked out by his former followers. Watch the video to recall the five leaders who were kicked out by their own faction.

These WWE Superstars were kicked out by the factions they once led

The five names we have chosen in the list for the video above are:

Edge

Wade Barrett

The Rock

AJ Styles

Hulk Hogan

