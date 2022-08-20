WATCH: WWE Superstars who were kicked out of the locker room

Just like all other employees in the world, WWE Superstars are meant to abide by various rules and regulations. Owners and show-runners are not the only ones who make these rules.

As we know that WWE is scripted, but the stars also follow the code of conduct of backstage locker rooms.

These locker rooms have leaders as well, most notably The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. These leaders try to keep up with the law backstage. A few stars either do not follow these rules or do anything that does not please the other stars.

There have been many instances where a superstar has been punished by the locker room, and sometimes they end up being kicked out.

These WWE Superstars were kicked out of the locker room

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Mr. Kennedy

Enzo Amore

The Hardy Boyz

The Bella Twins

The Miz

