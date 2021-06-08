5 WWE Superstars who could knock out Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather have both been involved in WWE programming and both put on a fantastic sports entertainment exhibition match over the weekend as the boxing legend failed to knock out the social media star.

I know that a lot of people are willing to criticize professional wrestling for being fake, but there's certainly nothing fake about the skill, precision and athleticism that's needed to make wrestling matches look convincing. And as we saw, whatever it was that Paul and Mayweather charged people for recently was not skill, precision or athleticism.

Logan Paul wore a holographic Charizard Pokémon card around his neck as he entered the ring for his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday. He spent $150,000 on the card. https://t.co/JFVnzUM9Zv pic.twitter.com/r5Bw3tfHJC — IGN (@IGN) June 7, 2021

Now that boxing has entered the world of professional wrestling, let's also have professional wrestling enter the world of boxing and talk about some current WWE Superstars who could quite happily knock Logan Paul out when a legitimate boxing champion like Floyd Mayweather couldn't.

There are plenty of athletes within WWE with legitimate fighting or martial arts training and many of them have a background in MMA and other combat sports, so there are definitely going to be members of the roster who wouldn't struggle to turn the lights out for Paul.

Without further ado, let's take a light-hearted look at five WWE Superstars who could knock out Logan Paul.

#5 Former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is currently a long way from the destructive force she once was in WWE, after dominating the NXT for months and completely blowing away a women's Elimination Chamber match. So it's easy to forget that the Queen of Spades is probably one of the toughest and scariest women to ever set foot in a WWE ring given her MMA background and legitimate fighting skills.

I'm confident that had Shayna Baszler been given a big-money match against Logan Paul that she would've knocked the social media star out in minutes, and then would've snapped his arm to add insult to injury.

Or, if she didn't want to knock him out, I'm sure she could use her experience from her thirteen submission wins in MMA to make Paul tap out before he passed out from the pain.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush