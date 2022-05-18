5 WWE Superstars who legitimately walked out of Monday Night RAW 

The news of Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE exit has become a viral topic online. Over the past 12 hours, fan theories and dirt sheet reports have shared conflicting details about the events.

The two women are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. In the company's statement regarding their exit, WWE stated that they left the titles behind before walking out of the arena.

Banks and Naomi are not the first Superstars to walk out of the building and they definitely won't be the last.

#5/4. Naomi and Sasha Banks

Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines today after it was revealed that the two women disagreed with the creative's booking decisions for the main event of RAW.

Banks and Naomi discussed their issues with Vince McMahon. Then opted to not only walk out of the company whilst RAW was on the air, but left the Tag Team Championships behind.

It's believed that the two women were not impressed with the way the Women's Tag Team Championships have been presented by the company. Which would make sense given how hard Banks pushed for the titles to be introduced, to begin with.

#3. CM Punk

CM Punk infamously walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2014. Following The Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Punk had a meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H. He then opted to walk out of the company before going on to no-show several events, refusing to make his return.

WWE went on to fire Punk a few months later for breach of contract. The day just so happened to be on his wedding day to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Punk went on to lay all of his problems down publicly on a tell-all podcast with Colt Cabana. It was clear that the former world champion left for a number of reasons.

Punk then sat on the sidelines for seven years before making his return to the business last year with AEW, where he currently plies his trade.

#2. Neville

Neville was once seen as the future of the company, rising through the ranks in NXT and winning the NXT Championship.

Following his promotion to the main roster, Neville was pushed onto the 205 Live brand. He went on to become Cruiserweight Champion, though he felt he wasn't being booked favorably by the company. Despite his consistently impressive performances.

Neville reached the point of no return back in 2017 after losing his Championship to Enzo Amore. The British star was told that he would once again be losing to the star on RAW and decided to take his ball and go home.

Neville moved back to the UK and refused to make his return to WWE despite several negotiations before he was later released in August 2018. He is currently wrestling in AEW under the name PAC.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the company's biggest names and someone who has become synonymous with WWE throughout the course of his career. Austin walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW, refusing to waste a match with Brock Lesnar on TV. It took more than a year for Austin to resolve his issues with Vince McMahon before he went on to make his return.

Austin recently wrestled his first match in almost two decades in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

