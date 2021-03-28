5 WWE Superstars who lost their debut WrestleMania match

WWE WrestleMania is the pinacle that any WWE Superstar looks to achieve during their career.

Many professional wrestlers view performing at WrestleMania as having "made it" in the industry that they love. By participating in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, a WWE Superstar is able to compete in front of a capacity stadium crowd and truly prove their worth to the WWE Universe.

#WrestleMania is back in business.



Use presale code TWEETS right now to get your 🎟 at: https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H pic.twitter.com/PiDjL1np2z — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Because the most professional wrestler's goal of performing at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match at WrestleMania can also be the culmination of a lifelong journey. So when a superstar makes their WrestleMania in-ring debut, it can be incredibly significant.

Unfortunately for some, there has to be a winner and a loser in a professional wrestling match. Therefore, not every WrestleMania in-ring debut for talent ends in victory.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who lost their debut WrestleMania match.

#5 Sheamus (defeated by Triple H at WWE WrestleMania XXVI)

Sheamus squared off against Triple H at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010

The WWE Universe witnessed Sheamus explode onto the scene in 2009. After making his debut as a member of the ECW brand in June, Sheamus had already won the WWE Championship by December.

Advertisement

By defeating John Cena in a Tables match at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, the Celtic Warrior stunned audiences with his meteoric rise to the top in WWE.

Capturing the WWE Championship just 166 days after his debut, Sheamus became the third-quickest superstar to win a world championship after debuting in WWE history.

However, Sheamus eventually lost the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February 2010. The Celtic Warrior was eliminated by Triple H in the match which was eventually won by John Cena.

Sheamus then violently attacked Triple H on Monday Night RAW, setting up a showdown between The Game and The Celtic Warrior at WrestleMania XXVI. This would mark Sheamus' in-ring WrestleMania debut.

Unfortunately for Sheamus, the match did not go the way of the former WWE Champion. In an incredibly physical and stiff match, Triple H eventually left victorious, defeating Sheamus after hitting the Pedigree.

1 / 5 NEXT