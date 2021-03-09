5 WWE Superstars who have not lost a match in more than a year 

There have been many comments made about WWE when it comes to their 50/50 booking of superstars in recent years, which serves to ensure that there is never a star who is head and shoulders above the rest of the roster.

Whilst the 50/50 booking has become clear in several main roster feuds over the past few years, there are many wrestlers who have been able to avoid this and are now undefeated for more than an entire calendar year.

Whether this is down to long stints on the sidelines due to injury or illness or even the fact that the creative team has no plans for certain stars so they will have fewer matches but a higher win percentage.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE stars who have not lost a match in a WWE ring since 2019.

#5. Former WWE star Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan was only released from WWE back in January, which means that he was able to go more than an entire calendar year whilst contracted to the company without being pinned in a WWE ring. The former NXT star didn't fare well on the main roster following his promotion back in 2019 but was pushed as the next big monster in the company.

Sullivan was undefeated throughout his entire time on the main roster. Sullivan's last loss in a WWE ring came during his time in NXT when he unsuccessfully challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Chicago II in 2018.

This also marked his first televised pinfall victory in NXT. After the loss, Sullivan was called up to the main roster and was able to defeat stars including The Lucha House Party.

Sullivan's main roster call-up was plagued by personal issues for the former star before WWE made the decision to allow Sullivan to walk away from the company earlier this year despite trying to build him as the next big monster on SmackDown.

The Freak was quietly released from the company in January after not appearing as part of WWE programming for several months with his final match coming back on October 23rd where the former NXT star was able to defeat Chad Gable.

