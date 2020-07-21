5 WWE Superstars who lost their teeth in a match

WWE Superstars put their bodies at risk every time they step inside the ring. While WWE Superstars have suffered all sorts of injuries, from torn biceps to almost breaking their neck, there have been a few incidents of them getting one or more of their teeth knocked out during a match, making for an embarrassing situation.

WWE Superstars have to be in front of a camera so often, be it during the WWE shows or other appearances, hence you can imagine how important their facial features are to them. As we have seen, WWE Superstars like The Miz have been very cautious about keeping their "moneymaker" faces safe from any such damages. But pro wrestling is a physical sport and things like these happen.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who have lost a tooth (or more) during a match. Be sure to comment below and let us know if you remember any other similar incidents.

#5 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte: "I can't take a picture I lost my teeth" (from instagram: huglikekim) pic.twitter.com/v9PYY9uZoQ — Jansawa (@janjasawa) May 11, 2018

Starting the list with the Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair. Yes, the 12-time Women's Champion has suffered the horrible feeling of getting her teeth knocked out during a match.

The incident took place during WWE's European Tour in 2018. At a Live Event in Oberhausen, Germany, Charlotte Flair took on then-SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella but unfortunately got some of her teeth knocked out during the course of the match. After the match, a fan wanted to take a picture with her, but Charlotte Flair said:

I can’t take a picture, I lost my teeth!

The fan was, of course, shocked to hear that. In the video above, you can see Charlotte Flair covering her mouth while taking the picture with the fan.

Charlotte Flair apparently loses teeth at #WWE live event; Tom Phillips responds to his critics https://t.co/IPfPZBdUsy pic.twitter.com/czDguVn7SB — NoDQ.com: WWE Extreme Rules news #ExtremeRules (@nodqdotcom) May 11, 2018

Even after losing her teeth, the way Charlotte took it lightly and made sure the fan got what she wanted just shows how great of a performer she is. A future WWE Hall-of-Famer for sure!