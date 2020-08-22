5 WWE Superstars who made their in-ring debuts at SummerSlam 

SummerSlam is considered to be one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. While there is a long list of stars who have made their debuts at other pay-per-view or made their first appearance in a Royal Rumble match, there are not many stars who have been given the opportunity to debut at SummerSlam.

The Biggest Party of the Summer has seen some impressive debuts over the years even though there have been few. This year, there will be another star joining the list of debutants.

Here are five WWE Superstars who saw their first in-ring action at SummerSlam over the years.

#5. Eva Marie - SummerSlam 2013

Eva Marie made her debut on Monday Night RAW as part of a backstage segment in the summer of 2013. This then led to the debut of Total Divas on the E! Network. Marie had already ensured that she would stand out when she slapped Jerry Lawler as part of her first appearance in a WWE ring and then seemingly stepped into a feud with her Natalya when she became the valet for The Bella Twins.

This led to Eva Marie making her in-ring debut as part of SummerSlam Axxess back in 2013. Marie teamed with Brie Bella in her match against Natalya and Maria Menounos in a losing effort, with Marie pinned to end the match.

This was Eva Marie's debut match but it wasn't part of the overall SummerSlam show, even though it was recorded and later used on Total Divas to help build up the feuds in the show at that time. Eva Marie and the women of Total Divas later transitioned into a feud with AJ Lee which then led to numerous six-woman tag matches where Marie was able to wrestle on WWE's main shows.