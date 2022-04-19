5 WWE Superstars who could become main-eventers by the end of 2022

WWE is a wrestling promotion where competition is the norm. Although everyone is talented enough to become the top dog, there are only a few who ascend to the summit of the mountain.

WWE main-eventers are few and far between. Every year, there are only a few at the top who are routinely challenging for world titles or each other. The nature of the business is such that these superstars keep changing every year, but the constant is the number of people in the main event.

2022 has seen both familiar faces and fresh ones battle for glory. While the usual suspects have been hard to knock off their perches, there are some superstars who are slowly making a case for main-event status. These wrestlers have won fans over with their character work and in-ring performances.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars who we think could be main-eventers by the end of 2022.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who have the potential to become main-eventers from 2023: Gunther

It is only a matter of time before Gunther guns for the very top

Gunther arrived on the main roster after destroying everyone and everything in NXT. His arrival on SmackDown is sure to change the landscape of the show, and we predict him to make a big splash in the main event scene by the end of the year.

Gunther decimated multiple top superstars during his time in NXT. His rise was meteoric as he racked up victory after victory and embarked on a record-breaking run as NXT UK Champion.

We are backing the former Walter to enjoy a great start to life on SmackDown. We also think by the end of 2022, he will be contending with top superstars and perhaps even the world championship.

#4. Theory

Theory defeated Finn Balor on RAW to win the United States Championship. His push has well and truly materialized, winning him his first championship in WWE.

The youngster being backed by Vince McMahon can only be a good thing for his career prospects. Given his talent and in-ring ability, we can only see his stock increase from here on out. The US title was the first step, and we predict him to be mixing it up with top stars come the end of 2022.

#3. Riddle

Riddle has potential to become a key main event player

Riddle is currently enjoying a critically-acclaimed run as RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton as part of RK-Bro. He has impressed one and all with his character and in-ring work, and is being primed for big things in WWE.

RK-Bro is bound to disband at some point. When that happens, Riddle can embark on a great run as a singles competitor. His ability can shoot him straight to the main event scene, where we predict he will make a big impact by the end of the year.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Little Miss Bliss is a phenomenal main event superstar

Alexa Bliss' storyline with The Fiend was so lackluster that she had to step away from the main event scene altogether. This has been the case for a while now, but she is slowly returning to where she belongs.

Bliss is a multi-time Women's Champion and a history-maker. With the lack of star power in the women's division, we think The Goddess will end 2022 as a top star and a championship contender. She deserves to be the face of the division, and 2023 could be her return to the top of the mountain.

#1. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley's main-event pushes have been stop-start every single time. Even his last WWE Championship reign ended abruptly due to injury before he returned to battle Omos at WrestleMania.

Lashley finds himself without MVP and in a heated feud with MVP. His return to the main event scene will take some time. We think by the end of 2022, The All Mighty will return to challenging for the world title in whatever capacity he sees fit.

