5 WWE Superstars who married their on-screen managers 

WWE has created many relationships over the years by pairing together some of the most unlikely superstars. Sometimes all it takes is working on-screen together for these couples to realize that they have real chemistry and strike up a relationship.

Over the years, these relationships have turned into marriages, and several of them have been together for decades and have gone on to welcome children.

It's hard to believe that their entire relationship began after being put together on WWE TV as a manager and client.

#5. Charlie Haas and Jackie Gayda

Charlie Haas is perhaps best remembered as one half of The World's Greatest Tag Team alongside Shelton Benjamin. Following the duo's split in WWE, Haas turned face and began teaming with Rico, where he was joined by Miss Jackie.

Gayda was handed a contract when she won Tough Enough in 2002. After a brief stint on RAW, Gayda was moved over to SmackDown, where she started managing Haas.

The couple began dating in real life and married the following year before both were released from WWE. Gayda and Haas went on to welcome four children together before the former Tag Team Champion revealed that the couple had filed for divorce in 2020.

#4. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Perhaps the most famous pairing in WWE history saw Stephanie McMahon align herself with her father's biggest enemy in 1999. The couple went on to dominate the period known as the "McMahon-Helmsley Era."

The storyline began after it was revealed that Triple H married Stephanie McMahon without her permission, but this later led to the couple marrying in real life, just four years later.

McMahon and Triple H have remained recurring characters on-screen over the past two decades while also welcoming three daughters of their own. The couple were recently seen as The Authority throughout their time on TV. However, Triple H revealed earlier his year that his in-ring career has come to an end following a cardiac event.

#3. Lana and Rusev

Lana came to WWE through the 2013 online Diva Search. Although the former dancer and actress wasn't chosen as the winner of the contest, she was sent to NXT, where she was aligned with Rusev.

Lana's mic skills were second to none, and she had the ability to draw heat for Rusev when he was working as The Bulgarian Brute. She was also later able to help turn her husband face when he was pushing Rusev Day.

After three years of working together, the couple married in July 2016, with their wedding being featured on Total Divas. Despite later splitting on-screen with Lana going on to marry Bobby Lashley, the couple has remained together following their respective WWE releases.

#2. Torrie Wilson and Billy Kidman

Torrie Wilson is a Hall of Famer and one of the women who came over to WWE after the company purchased WCW in 2001. Wilson aligned herself with several male superstars during her time on-screen, including Billy Kidman.

Wilson began working with her real-life boyfriend in 2002 when the couple would team together in mixed-tag team matches before later going on to marry in 2004.

Wilson moved on to several other on-screen relationships in this time, including one with Dawn Marie and later Carlito. In real life, Wilson and Kidman divorced in 2008 due to Wilson's chaotic schedule while working for WWE.

Wilson has since moved on to several relationships but married for a second time in 2019 to Justin Tupper.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella began dating Daniel Bryan in 2010 when the two stars were working together on WWE TV. At the time, Brie and her sister Nikki were working as valets for Bryan and trying to make him decide which sister he liked best. As the twins pushed for his attention, Gail Kim was the one who won out in the end, but Brie and Bryan later went on to marry in real life.

The interesting part of this storyline is the fact that Brie and Daniel have admitted several times that Nikki actually kissed Brie's husband first.

The couple became main characters on Total Divas in 2013 and later married just days after Bryan won the World Championship at WrestleMania 30. The couple has since welcomed two children, Birdie and Buddy.

