5 WWE Superstars you may not remember competed in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Since its conception in 2005, the Money in the Bank ladder match has proven to be one of the most popular gimmick matches.

Every year, the Money in the Bank match has grown to be a highly anticipated competition, and the contests frequently feature top athletes and household names. However, that does not imply that viewers can recall every star who took part in the match.

There are certain wrestlers you probably forgot ever competed in the match. Let's take a look at five competitors you probably don't remember competing in the marquee ladder match.

#5. Chris Benoit competed in the inaugural Money in the Bank match

At WrestleMania 21, Chris Benoit participated in the first-ever Money in the Bank match and was an overwhelming favorite to win.

At WrestleMania 21, Chris Benoit participated in the first-ever Money in the Bank match and was an overwhelming favorite to win. WWE fans have largely forgotten Benoit's participation in a Money in the Bank ladder match, as the company has blacklisted and erased all records of him.

Benoit was a big name and an excellent fit for the contest, but he has been forgotten. Fans recall his most notable matches and storylines, but many forget about this one.

#4. Jack Swagger

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Throwback Photo



Jack Swagger holding his Money in the Bank briefcase, which he won at Wrestlemania 26 Throwback PhotoJack Swagger holding his Money in the Bank briefcase, which he won at Wrestlemania 26 📷 Throwback PhotoJack Swagger holding his Money in the Bank briefcase, which he won at Wrestlemania 26 https://t.co/iD3XzXsOJ5

Swagger took home the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 26. WWE picked him for the world championship scene out of all the other potential contenders.

In 2010, Swagger won the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Chris Jericho during an episode of SmackDown.

Due to his extensive amateur wrestling experience and frequent use of the ankle lock, Swagger drew comparisons to Kurt Angle. However, the powerhouse did not have the presence that made Angle a star, which is something that WWE would discover in the end.

#3. Damien Sandow

Sandow appeared to be set for a rise in the WWE hierarchy due to how he handled himself in the ring and his stellar mic skills. In 2013, he was rewarded with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

In the same year, Sandow capitalized on John Cena by delivering a cheap shot on Cena's injured shoulder during an in-ring interview segment.

Sandow's chances of rising to the top of WWE were ultimately dashed as Cena successfully defended his championship following an exciting match. The painful defeat caused Damien Sandow to slip into darkness, marking the closest he would ever come to winning a major title in WWE.

At the time, Sandow was only the second person to attempt to cash in their contract in a losing effort.

#2. Neville

During his tenure in NXT, Neville appeared to be headed for greatness. However, while on the main roster, he couldn't grab the brass ceiling and was left to languish, eventually leaving the company bitter and not accomplishing nearly as much as he should have.

Given that he is one of the finest high-flying wrestlers of all time, his participation in the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match is hardly surprising. However, this was the only time he appeared in the marquee match. Following his departure from WWE, a sizeable number of fans have entirely lost track of the fact that he even participated in the event in the first place.

#1. Lana

Lana was a participant in the match that took place in 2018. Alexa Bliss would go on to earn the Briefcase that year.

Lana kept on performing until June 2021, when WWE released her as part of a cost-cutting measure. Her entire career as an in-ring performer in WWE is forgettable, except for her tenure as Rusev's on-screen manager.

Since being released from WWE, she has not competed in any wrestling events.

