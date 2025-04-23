5 WWE Superstars Michael Cole could introduce to face Gunther after being attacked on RAW

This week's WWE RAW after WrestleMania was an entertaining show filled with multiple surprises. After what many felt was a lackluster Show of Shows, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment came out swinging and likely silenced many doubters with the red brand's latest episode.

The big show featured the returns of JD McDonagh and Rusev. Additionally, Becky Lynch shockingly turned heel, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her RAW debut, and the duo of Giulia and Roxanne Perez also showed up on the red brand.

Perhaps the most shocking moment of the entire show came when Gunther confronted Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. He snapped and tried to choke Cole out, only for Pat to come to Michael's aid. The Ring General then proceeded to choke out the former NFL punter, hurting him badly in the process.

With Cole fearing for his safety after the red brand's latest episode, he could introduce someone who could have his back and battle Gunther, whether in a match or a fight. This article will look at five stars in World Wrestling Entertainment who the Voice of WWE could reveal as a line of defense against The Ring General.

#5. Omos could return to WWE television as Michael Cole's bodyguard

Omos is a frightening superstar. Due to being an imposing giant, very few wrestlers like to stand across from the dangerous big man. The few who do are usually beasts within their own right, such as Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman.

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting The Nigerian Giant's return to television. An interesting twist could see the big man return as a bodyguard, rather than as a standard competitor.

Much like his role was with RAW Underground, Omos could sit or stand ringside throughout the entire night as Michael's personal security of sorts. This would mean Gunther wouldn't dare come close to the commentator.

#4. Bronson Reed has been a hired gun in the past

Bronson Reed is another imposing WWE star. While he doesn't have the height of Omos, he is just as large and perhaps even more ruthless. Just ask Seth Rollins, R-Truth, or Braun Strowman about how vicious Reed can be.

Big Bronson could be brought in as a hired gun of sorts by Michael Cole to take out Gunther. The Miz once brought Bronson in as his muscle. In fact, the new Bloodline did the same just last year.

The only issue is that Bronson has been away from television due to an injury. It isn't clear when he's ready to return, but if it is soon, Aus-Zilla could be hired to take care of The Ring General.

#3. Braun Strowman could strike fear into Gunther

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and RAW Tag Team Champion. He is another monster who strikes fear into the hearts of performers.

The Monster of All Monsters is technically part of Friday Night SmackDown. While this, in theory, disqualifies him from being Michael Cole's savior, Triple H and WWE don't exactly keep a rigid and definitive brand extension. Wrestlers appear on other shows regularly.

As a result, Cole could introduce Strowman to have his back. Braun is one of the only stars in company history who caused The Ring General to run away. Gunther knows the dangers that the former Wyatt Family member brings, and it could be enough to keep Cole safe.

#2. Ilja Dragunov is a madman who has a past with The Ring General

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense pro wrestlers on the planet. He hits harder than almost anyone in WWE and never knows the meaning of the word 'quit'. To paraphrase Jacob Fatu, Ilja is all gas and no breaks.

The Mad Dragon has a history with Gunther. The two battled it out on NXT and NXT UK in the past. In fact, Ilja is one of the few stars in WWE to defeat The Ring General.

While he might not have the size of the other stars on this list, the fact that Ilja has defeated Gunther is reason enough to believe he could be Michael Cole's protector. Of course, this depends on whether Dragunov is healthy enough to return.

#1. Sheamus has had iconic wars with Gunther

Sheamus is an all-time great. He's a multi-time world champion in WWE who has also held tag team gold, the United States Title, and has even become King of the Ring.

The Celtic Warrior is someone else who has a long and storied history with Gunther. The two men had an absolute war that began in 2022 and continued throughout much of their time on the main roster together.

Sheamus is likely bitter that he never could truly beat Gunther, so it might not take much effort for Cole to get The Celtic Warrior by his side. Who knows, it could lead to more epic wars.

