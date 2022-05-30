Create
Notifications

WATCH: WWE Superstars who misused creative power

Hulk Hogan (L) and Roman Reigns (R).
Hulk Hogan (L) and Roman Reigns (R).
Piyush yadav
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Feature

It's a well-known fact that WWE is a scripted sport and its creative team pens most of the company's programming. That being said, the top stars of the promotion have always had a major influence on creative direction and are difficult to refuse if they make a specific request.

However, not every superstar with creative control has used it for the greater good. Some, intentionally or unintentionally, have done something equivalent to misusing that control.

Here are five superstars who misused their creative control:

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Also Read Article Continues below

The creative control of these WWE Superstars cost other stars

The five instances of creative control misuse we have chosen for our video above include:

  • John Cena
  • Randy Orton
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Randy Orton (again)
  • Roman Reigns

You can check out the video above to learn the details of these these incidents. Which of these names surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी