5 WWE Superstars who must turn heel in 2022

2021 has been a unique year for WWE, with a lot of changes throughout the past twelve months. Several interesting storylines have taken place, with the potential for even more excitement in the coming year.

One of the biggest twists that can affect a story in WWE is when a Superstar turns heel, with various motivations behind the turn. There are plenty of babyface stars who seem likely to go bad, all of which should happen in 2022.

Most of them are currently occupied, either in a tag team or a bitter feud. But with their next moves in mind, a heel turn would maintain each of their momentum on RAW and SmackDown. From new alliances to family drama, WWE can present a lot of great angles through these potentially shocking moments.

Here are five WWE Superstars who must turn heel in 2022.

#5 WWE SmackDown star Naomi

Naomi is currently in a program with Sonya Deville, who remains an authority figure on WWE television. The two are yet to have a proper match but whatever the outcome of it is, Naomi should not remain a babyface much longer afterward.

She may be incredibly popular, but the former Smackdown Women's Champion needs to turn heel if she wants to win it again. Naomi can join her husband Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline, further expanding the most dominant faction in WWE today.

It would be interesting to see Roman Reigns interact with Naomi, who would receive a massive boost simply by association.

#4 Dominik Mysterio

WWE had planted seeds of dissension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio when they were on Smackdown. The father-son duo is currently intact on RAW, but things may change soon. Dominik could turn heel on his legendary dad, before potentially defeating him at WrestleMania.

It would signal the ultimate passing of the torch, with the younger Mysterio becoming a force of his own. WWE can tell an emotional tale between the two, with the family being torn apart because of it. The company hasn't shied away from using Angie and Aalyah Mysterio in storylines before.

