5 WWE Superstars who named their children after fellow wrestlers 

WWE Superstars are fans of the business as well, which means that several current and former stars have grown up idolizing certain wrestlers so much that they have decided to name their offspring after them.

Interestingly, only a handful of WWE Superstars, both current and former, have decided to take this step and name their children after a wrestler who inspired them when they were coming through the business. Several others have chosen a particular name for their child based on their own specific reason.

There are currently more couples in WWE than ever before and babies are being born regularly. Most stars look to give their children unique names since that seems to be an ongoing trend.

The following article looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars who decided to name their child after a fellow wrestler.

#5 Current WWE star AJ Styles named his son after Christopher Daniels

True fact: AJ Styles' firstborn son's middle name is Covell, after Christopher Daniels' real surname. — Endocrine: or, the Modern Prometheus. (@HulkingLungfish) January 2, 2014

AJ Styles has been around the wrestling business for several decades but only came to WWE back in 2016, and he became an instant star.

AJ Styles has made many friends throughout his time in the business, but one of his closest friends is current AEW star Christopher Daniels. The two men are the best of friends and were recurring tag team partners throughout their time in IMPACT Wrestling.

The duo are former two-time NWA Tag Team Champions, and despite now being heavy hitters for two different promotions, the two men have remained close friends.

The two men have been on opposite sides of the ring several times in their career as well, and it's clear that they have some of the best chemistry in the business. Many IMPACT Wrestling fans still consider their 2005 matches as some of the best in the promotion's history.

Today in #IMPACTHistory: AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels defeated The Naturals. (iMPACT! November 23, 2006) pic.twitter.com/peizCPgxq9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 23, 2020

AJ Styles has become well-known as a father on the WWE roster, since the former World Champion has three sons and a daughter who all bear AJ initials. What isn't so well-known is the fact that Styles was so close to Christopher Daniels in his early career that he named his son Ajay after him.

Ajay's middle name "Covell" is Daniel's real last name when he's not brawling with other performers in the squared circle. The AEW star is actually called Daniel Christopher Covell away from professional wrestling.