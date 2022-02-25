5 WWE Superstars who are natural babyfaces

Fans often criticize WWE for their booking of babyfaces. The good guys used to be among the best performers for the promotion. Stars like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock were all prominently featured and became the biggest stars the industry has ever seen.

In 2022, the landscape of heroes isn't what it used to be. Brock Lesnar has been a revelation as a babyface with his natural enthusiasm to be loved by the fans for being himself. However, the company has plenty of other faces naturally adored by the audience.

Whether it's the underdogs who fight from underneath or larger-than-life figures who have been fan favorites for some time, the promotion has assembled quite a few performers who are naturally fit as good guys or girls.

#5 on our list of superstars who are natural faces - Former WWE Champion Big E

The New Day is among the most famous stables in professional wrestling history. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have fantastic chemistry that has enamored the fans. They have won multiple tag team titles and have two WWE Championship reigns under their name.

Big E may be the most popular of all the group members. He has charisma for days. His sense of humor is off the charts and is an IT factor unmatched by anyone else on the roster. These attributes had made him beloved and made him a superb ambassador for the company when Big E was WWE Champion.

There are so many reasons why Big E is likable. He is genuinely a good person and is the most well-liked talent in the locker room. The New Day member has been endeared to the crowd based on his journey to the top of the promotion. Big E has everything it takes to be the top babyface in the business due to how natural he is in and out of the ring.

