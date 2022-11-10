To keep things fresh, WWE should always be in a constant state of change. This doesn't mean that everything has to change each week, but that if something isn't working, it is addressed.

When certain characters are stale, a few things can happen. One possibility is that the star goes to NXT. They get a new roster of people to battle. A shift in character can also be on the table.

Stars like Liv Morgan and Bray Wyatt have tweaked their characters. Wyatt is more of an honest version of himself while still battling some of his demons. Morgan seems a little more like the trickster version of her character when she was a member of the Riott Squad. That performer was a troublemaker, this version seems to look like carnage and inflicting/taking damage.

T-Bar is heading back to NXT as an agent of justice. What other WWE stars could do with a change of character? The five following performers could use an alteration to their current WWE persona.

#4 Sonya Deville hasn't had much success since returning to the ring

Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE I am a beast, I am a menace, I am storm comin to get it. I am a beast, I am a menace, I am storm comin to get it. 👊🐉 https://t.co/7B1KNCvEUz

Sonya Deville was on fire a few years ago during her feud with Mandy Rose. She was starting to join the list of top female mic workers but ended up losing to Rose. Deville then took time off from WWE due to outside issues.

When she returned to WWE, it was as an official. Over time, she started abusing her position, favoring stars like Charlotte Flair over faces like Liv Morgan. Once she was stripped of her official duties, she returned to the ring.

In those matches, Deville lost a lot. She has competitive efforts but always loses her feuds, including one against Morgan. Deville needs a reboot, whether as a face or as her no-nonsense MMA persona. Having Rousey and Shayna Baszler also on the roster might hurt that, but Deville can carry herself on the mic.

#3 Los Lotharios desperately need a reboot

Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo haven't had much luck recently

It's been great to see teams like Imperium, Legado Del Fantasma, and the Brawling Brutes join SmackDown this year. While those teams have emerged, however, Los Lotharios have drifted to the back of the line.

Both stars are great in the ring but struggle on the mic due to limited English. Nothing substantial has come of their partnership, the team could split up, be repackaged, or go to NXT. They could also have probably benefitted more with Zelina Vega as a manager.

With Legado Del Fantasma now on SmackDown, they could oppose that trio since both groups are steeped in Lucha Libre history. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo also come from famous Mexican wrestling families. The duo could act as a team that respects history.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez is a building block for the future

Could Raquel have better success as a monster heel?

The former NXT Women's Champ has been a face since her main-roster debut following WrestleMania 38. Rodriguez did her best work in NXT as a no-nonsense powerhouse. She's maintained a little of that on SmackDown but seems miscast as she's always smiling in her current role.

Ronda Rousey is currently the top heel on SmackDown, but that doesn't mean that Rodriguez can't do the same. Gunther and Roman Reigns operate on the same brand as heels, so Rodriguez should turn heel.

Rodriguez could be the monster heel that Nia Jax tried to be during her WWE tenure. Rodriguez is more skilled in the ring and might get over more as a big bully rather than a smiling back-poser.

#1 Alexa Bliss could be headed for a new character in WWE

Alexa Bliss is one of the best female performers in WWE

Over the last six months to a year, Bliss has been a basic face on RAW. She's still good on the mic and has been an ally of Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The former RAW Women's Champion, however, did some of her best work as a heel. She was one of the more compelling female performers when she aligned with Bray Wyatt. During her pre-match interview at Crown Jewel, the Wyatt 6 logo flashed on the screen. Will that lead to anything big for Bliss?

Now that she and Asuka have won and lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles in the same week, Bliss could be moving on to something different. That change could happen at WarGames. RAW needs some heels to keep Bianca Belair busy until Rhea Ripley finally gets her chance.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Which WWE star needs to change things up? Alexa Bliss. Sonya Deville. 0 votes