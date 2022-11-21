5 WWE Superstars who need a change of theme

The entrance theme of a WWE Superstar is very important to them in terms of getting a reaction from fans. It is an introduction to their persona and their style.

The music has to match their character while also being an enjoyable listen. Stone Cold Steve Austin's theme is iconic because of the glass-shattering sound effect used at the beginning of the soundtrack, and the heavy instrumental that follows along with the pattern perfectly matches The Rattlesnake's persona.

Sometimes a superstar's entrance theme can miss the mark, and listed below are five such examples of that.

#5. Shotzi

Shotzi appears to be getting a major push under Triple H and the new regime. Vince McMahon stepped away as the company's CEO in July but didn't feature Shotzi much on television while he was at the helm.

Since gaining power, The Game has used Shotzi as a host for NXT Halloween Havoc, and now she is being featured on the blue brand. When it comes to her entrance music, it is not unique to the ears. Shotzi will be challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. And perhaps she could use a new theme song, one that would elevate her character and doesn't sound like every other superstar's.

#4. Omos

Omos has had a bizarre WWE career so far. He was a bouncer during the RAW Underground segments before teaming up with AJ Styles for a while. MVP is currently serving as Omos' manager. WWE appeared to be high on the 28-year-old and made him look dominant against enhanced talent on the road to Crown Jewel.

The Nigerian Giant lost to Braun Strowman at the Saudi Arabia PLE but dominated the majority of the match. He hasn't appeared on TV since, and it will be interesting to see if he's pushed once again upon his return. A new entrance theme would be great for Omos' character reset.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. His "World's Apart" theme song was excellent and allowed fans to sing along. It would go perfectly with his current character, as even though he's in the heel faction of The Bloodline, wrestling fans find it impossible to root against the Honorary Uce.

His new theme doesn't bring out the same energy from the fans. Sami is just one of the many superstars who would benefit from going back to their old theme songs.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has become a workhouse in WWE and one of the most reliable superstars in the company. Things didn't go well for Drew for the first time in the company. Vince McMahon dubbed McIntyre "The Chosen One," but Drew failed to live up to the hype and wound up in the 3MB faction with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

The 37-year-old played his old "Broken Dreams" theme at Clash at the Castle, and most fans wouldn't mind that being his permanent entrance music once again.

#1. Sheamus

Sheamus has quite possibly had the best year of his career in 2022. He didn't defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, but the two stole the show at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Celtic Warrior revealed that he tried to get his old "Written on My Face" theme back ahead of the IC Title match, but it didn't happen. Wrestling fans have parodied the song over the years, and the theme could get a big pop from the crowd if Sheamus ever gets to use it again.

