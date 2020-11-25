As 2020 quickly comes to a close, the attention of the WWE Universe will be turning towards the 2021 Royal Rumble. The 34th-annual Royal Rumble is due to take place on January 24th, 2021. As of yet, the venue and other details of the event are still unknown.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year for WWE, and fans begin speculating about what will unfold all year round. Some of the biggest pushes and rivalries in WWE history have been established at past Royal Rumble events.

Leading up to the Royal Rumble, fans may see some WWE Superstars receive a push and come to the forefront in the buildup to the event.

Here are five WWE Superstars who need a push before the Royal Rumble.

#5 Keith Lee (WWE RAW)

Keith Lee moved from NXT to RAW earlier this year. On NXT, Keith Lee was briefly a duel NXT and North American Champion. That was before he relinquished the latter in order to give more members of the roster a title opportunity. Lee then dropped the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross after a brief rivalry.

Lee was a fan favorite during his time on the Black and Gold Brand. He also caught the attention of viewers of WWE's main roster with his appearance at last year's Survivor Series. He became NXT's last man standing in the elimination match, before Roman Reigns speared him to take home the win for Team SmackDown.

As he moved to RAW, Lee was quickly at the top of the card and became involved in a feud with Randy Orton. After Orton set his focus on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Lee floated around the roster and eventually settled on a brief feud against Braun Strowman.

Keith Lee later earned a slot on the winning Team RAW for this year's Survivor Series. Lee has the charisma and in-ring ability to be one of WWE's biggest stars in the future, and it would be fantastic to see him involved in a big title feud soon.