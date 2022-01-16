5 Current WWE Superstars who have never appeared in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble match typically includes only 30 participants. This means that certain members of WWE’s roster may be left out of the match card each year.

However, most superstars manage to make at least one Royal Rumble appearance throughout their careers. This list looks at some of the biggest names currently employed by WWE to never appear in a Rumble match.

While there are a few superstars that have been recently promoted to the main roster, this list mainly includes wrestlers that have been employed by WWE for more than two years.

#5. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford have never participated in the Royal Rumble match

The Street Profits were drafted from NXT to the main roster in WWE’s October 2019 Draft.

The team has been very successful since then. They've won the tag team championships on numerous occasions and have feuded with some of WWE’s biggest tag teams.

They are the second team in WWE history to win the Tag Team Triple Crown, having won the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team championships.

On the December 27, 2021, episode of Raw, The Street Profits defeated The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) to win the RK-Bro-nament. They subsequently failed to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro at the Day 1 Pay-Per-View.

In the time since their main roster debut, neither Angelo Dawkins or Montez Ford have participated in the Rumble match.

This will change with the 2022 edition though, as the team announced their entry into the Rumble match on the January 3, 2022 episode of Raw. Fans will therefore get the chance to see if The Street Profits are able to transfer their tag team success into the Rumble match.

