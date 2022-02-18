5 WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never won the Elimination Chamber match

Over the years, Elimination Chamber matches have seen superstars push their limits. Thanks to its structure and interesting format, the bout promises to be exhilarating right from the beginning.

The 2022 edition of the premium live event is right around the weekend, and a couple of chamber matches will take place on the night. Of the six superstars who will enter the men's contest, only Bobby Lashley holds a victory inside the structure, having done so in 2006.

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins

#WWERaw "One of the men who @fightbobby will be defending the #WWETitle against inside the Elimination Chamber ... SETH FREAKIN' ROLLINS! Due to my impressive performance." "One of the men who @fightbobby will be defending the #WWETitle against inside the Elimination Chamber ... SETH FREAKIN' ROLLINS! Due to my impressive performance."@WWERollins#WWERaw https://t.co/COqXYQPhLZ

Many entrants are yet to debut in the Elimination Chamber match. However, some big names do not hold a victory inside the structure.

Our article will focus on the five WWE Superstars who never won the Elimination Chamber. The list will only include those names who have entered the match at least once.

Which of the following names do you want to stand tall at least once in their career? Tell us in the comments.

#5 on our list of WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never won the Elimination Chamber match - Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was among the most formidable superstars during his tenure in WWE. Though he has entered the chamber only once in his career, it still feels surprising that he didn't win it.

His only appearance in the eponymous structure was in 2018 for a Universal Title match at WrestleMania. The said match is the first and, to date, the only to feature seven superstars locking horns in place of the usual six.

The Monster Among Men won the gauntlet match on RAW before the event and was perhaps the favorite going into the match. He demonstrated unmatched dominance in the match.

Strowman eliminated The Miz, John Cena, Finn Balor, Elias, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. He, however, couldn't win the match and was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Since he is not under a WWE contract now, fans might have to wait for a while before he enters a similar match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy