5 WWE Superstars who have never won a match at SummerSlam and 5 who are undefeated

SummerSlam is rightfully dubbed as The Biggest Party of the Summer. The event has wowed the WWE Universe for more than three decades at this point, and is regarded by many as the second biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. The event has seen some of the greatest matches in WWE history and WWE has always made a point to put their most popular Superstars on the card every year, in order to make it an unforgettable event.

In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at 5 WWE Superstars who are undefeated at SummerSlam so far.

We will also look at 5 who have never won a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

(Note: A special thanks to Darren's Win-Loss Records, Facts, & Stats for the win-loss record used in this article)

#10 Ric Flair (never lost: 2-0)

The Nature Boy made his return to WWE soon after Survivor Series 2001 and revealed that he was the co-owner of WWE along with Vince McMahon. He actively wrestled for WWE over the next seven years or so.

At SummerSlam 2002, Flair defeated Chris Jericho in singles competition. He wrestled at the event again after four long years. This time, he defeated Mick Foley in an "I Quit" match. Foley had turned heel a short while ago following his feud with Edge. Flair and Foley engaged in a bloody brawl at the event, but it was the 16-time World Champion who came out victorious in the end.

#9 Naomi (never won: 0-3)

Naomi last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2017. In her first appearance in 2015, Naomi teamed up with Sasha Banks and Tamina in a Diva’s Triple Threat Elimination match, against Charlotte Flair, Paige, & Becky Lynch, and The Bella Twins & Alicia Fox. Flair, Paige, and Lynch bagged the win in the end.

At SummerSlam 2016, Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Carmella lost a 6-Woman Tag Team match to Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, and Natalya. The next year, Naomi lost the SmackDown Women's title to Natalya.