5 WWE Superstars who have never wrestled outside the company

It took a lot of determination and years' worth of hard work for Vince McMahon to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The company bagged much more success than anyone would have imagined and is a giant global media conglomerate today.

WWE boasts some of the biggest and most popular wrestlers in the world and has a rich history chock-full of iconic moments that fans still talk about to this day. Megastars like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and many more turned from mid-card acts to WWE legends during their run in the company.

WWE has signed some of the biggest wrestlers in the world in the past but the company also has a history of producing successful talent of its own. In the following list, we will be looking at five WWE Superstars who have never wrestled in another company.

#5 The Fiend (WWE arrival: 2009)

Bray Wyatt is the son of WWE legend Mike Rotunda. Wyatt was initially presented as Husky Harris in WWE NXT with Cody as his mentor. Harris later made his way to the main roster alongside Curtis Axel and was soon inducted into The Nexus. Harris didn't do much of note though and was soon sent back to developmental.

Rotunda debuted a fresh character named Bray Wyatt in April 2012 and went on to make a dominant debut on the main roster against Kane. Wyatt had two sidekicks in Luke Harper and Erick Rowan and the trio wreaked havoc on the main roster over the next two years or so.

Bray Wyatt won his first WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017. He unfortunately lost the belt mere weeks later to Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Wyatt also briefly had a tag team run with Matt Hardy.

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend is one of the most interesting characters to ever step foot in a WWE ring

Bray Wyatt defeated King Corbin at Starrcade 2018 and went on a months-long "creative hiatus" following the match. He returned to WWE as The Fiend in mid-2019. He still dons the sinister persona and is currently on hiatus following his feud with Randy Orton. Wyatt has wrestled for WWE for the entirety of his career and it seems highly unlikely that fans will get to see him lace up his boots elsewhere.

