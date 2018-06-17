Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars on the current roster who would benefit from a run in NXT

Could we see these main roster Superstars light up NXT?

Dylan Durbin
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 03:41 IST
1.61K

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6
The Game has expressed interest in the idea of sending main roster talent to NXT

In a recent conference call before NXT Takover: Chicago this weekend Triple H among other talking points expressed interest in the idea of sending main roster talent who are struggling down to have a run in NXT. This has worked well in the past for superstars such as Cesaro and Tyson Kidd.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

NXT may not even be as big a step back as it might have seemed a few years ago, with the Black and Yellow Brand growing more each year and it's Takeover specials consistently receiving higher praise from fans than main roster pay-per-views, NXT might be the better place to be. So in this list, we look at WWE Superstars whose careers would benefit from a trip down to Full Sail.

#1 The Revival

Enter
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been wasted on Raw

The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions (the only team to hold the titles twice) have failed to make much of an impact since being called up to the main roster on the Raw after 'Mania last year.

But they aren't really to blame since the WWE don't seem to have any intention of putting the Top Guys anywhere near the Raw tag-team titles anytime soon. Given how weak the tag division on Raw currently is it puzzles the mind as to why they are doing nothing with the most talented team on the roster.

The Revival on NXT were able to showcase their talent, consistently having great matches with teams such as American Alpha, Authors of Pain and D.I.Y.

The pair won both Tag Team of the Year and Match of the Year (vs D.I.Y at Takeover: Toronto) in the 2016 NXT Year-End Awards.

It's clear to see that The Revival was loved by fans on NXT given the massive pop they received on their Raw debut, if a return to NXT means we get to see the Revival of old again then I am all for it.

Dawson and Wilder have been appearing on some NXT live events recently but maybe a full-time return to the Black and Yellow Brand will be the best thing to help these Top Guys out.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE NXT Triple H Chad Gable
