5 WWE Superstars who hilariously oversold their opponent's moves  

The quality of matches in WWE generally depends upon the intensity and credibility of the moves.

Superstars have to receive the move in the best way possible to put on a perfect show. This is called "selling a move" in the glossary of professional wrestling.

The ability of the seller largely affects the execution of the contest. For instance, Stone Cold Steve Austin has stunned almost the entire roster of WWE. However, watching him give a Stunner to Vince McMahon is vastly different from a Stunner to Shane McMahon because of Shane's athleticism and ability to sell those moves.

However, Superstars sometimes cross the limit and oversell the moves. Though maybe frustrating sometimes, it is hilarious most of the time.

This article will focus on such five times WWE Superstars hilariously oversold their opponent's moves.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H got a boot to his face

Triple H is one of the best due to his excellence in almost everything. Be it his talent on the mic, wrestling, or managerial skills, there are only a few superstars who can best The Cerebral Assassin.

Included in his wide array of talents is the ability to sell brilliantly. However, he went a step further in selling these moves during a match on WWE RAW.

The 14-time world champion pinned Randy Orton to the ground, who reacted with a kick to Hunter's face. The Game got stuck and spent roughly a minute in that stance. He was consistently looking upward and was trying to get back in his position.

Triple H regained consciousness after a while and started walking only to fall face-first on the mat.

Shawn Michaels constantly made weird expressions as if he was employing some dark magic to bring The Game to his feet. What makes it even more hilarious is that HBK and Triple H were on the opposite sides in that contest.

