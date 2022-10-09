5 WWE Superstars who could be part of Bray Wyatt's new Firefly Fun House 

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE last night at Extreme Rules, and the former world champion didn't come alone.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated unveilings in wrestling history, the WWE Universe witnessed all the puppets from The Firefly Fun House come to life.

Clearly, this will now be The Wyatt 6 alongside Bray, who made his return to the company with a new mask and seemingly a new persona. Who is behind this mysterious group? Here are just five stars who meet the criteria to join the eerie star's new Firefly Fun House.

#5. Abby The Witch - Alexa Bliss

𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ @WhatsTheStatus



The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt related



They showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch.

#ExtremeRules Possibly a reach, Alexa Bliss is the first woman to win the RAW & Smackdown Women's Championship.The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt relatedThey showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch. Possibly a reach, Alexa Bliss is the first woman to win the RAW & Smackdown Women's Championship.The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt relatedThey showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch.#ExtremeRules https://t.co/ZytFcABsdO

Abby The Witch is someone who was linked to Bray Wyatt's sister Abigail when the character was first unveiled and someone clearly close to the former WWE Champion. While many fans have theorized that Abby could be Scarlett or Liv Morgan, there's a chance that Alexa Bliss could be linking back up with her "old friend."

Abby The Witch was unveiled last night and had two women's championship belts next to her, which could be a hint regarding her future. Little Miss Bliss has already made it clear that she belongs at the top and has been pushing to be recognized for several months.

Alexa Bliss was also the first woman to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, which would allow her to claim they are hers. Will dark Alexa finally be making her return and re-entering The Firefly Fun House? Only time will tell.

#4. Mercy The Buzzard - Happy Corbin

Now that Bray Wyatt has made his return, it doesn't mean that the clues that The White Rabbit dropped are meaningless. While many of the clues pointed toward locations or were the segments where more clues were revealed, Corbin, Kentucky, was a clue that didn't lead anywhere.

Mercy The Buzzard looked like he could have been Corbin when the character was unveiled last night. Given that the star has been on a steady decline as Happy Corbin in recent months, a character change could be a good move all around.

#3. Rambling Rabbit - Erick Rowan

The identities of Huskus The Pig and Rambling Rabbit are two that could be interchangeable. But it's likely that they are also stars that have already had clues dropped about them or have links to Bray Wyatt.

Erick Rowan has mostly remained away from the business since his release and could be looking to return to WWE to be part of The Firefly Fun House. Rowan being back would also have deeper meaning for the character and allow them to make some interesting links to Wyatt's former persona.

#2. Huskus The Pig - Joe Gacy

Another clue that is yet to be linked to Bray Wyatt's return is the word "Gacy." While many linked this hint to serial killer John Wayne Gacy, there is a chance that it was the identity of one of the stars in The Fun House.

Gacy could be one of the stars set to be called up from NXT in the near future when The Wyatt 6 is needed to be part of matches and storylines. At present, all of the characters can easily be played by stand-in actors, which means that their physical attributes don't matter.

#1. The Fiend - Bo Dallas - Bray Wyatt's brother

Many fans claimed that Bo Dallas had stepped in for his brother when Bray Wyatt wrestled back at WrestleMania 37. Last night it appeared too fast for Wyatt to be both The Fiend and his new persona. Hence, it could be that moving forward; there could be another man under the mask.

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt have been linked their whole life; who better to be part of his wrestling revival than his brother? Many fans have called for Dallas to make his return, and much like Wyatt, he has been surprisingly quiet on the wrestling front since his release.

Do you have any theories about the identity of The Wyatt 6? Have your say in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes