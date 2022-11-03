Create

WATCH: WWE Superstars who passed away unexpectedly

By Piyush yadav
Modified Nov 03, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper (L);
Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper (L); 'Machoman' Randy Savage (R).

There is a great sense of bond between the WWE Superstars and their fans. Fans look up to the stars as their idols and love watching them give in their all inside the ring.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Watching role models pass away is something that hurts the sentiments of a lot of fans, especially when they leave the world way too early. Many beloved wrestlers faced an early demise and these tragedies shook fans all around the globe.

These WWE Superstars passed away unexpectedly

The five names we have chosen for the video above are as follows:

  • Brodie Lee FKA Luke Harper
  • Test
  • Bruiser Brody
  • Randy Savage
  • Owen Hart

Watch the video in its entirety to relive and cherish the careers of these beloved superstars.

